Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari can ‘dream’ after strong Friday at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton said he and Ferrari can “dream” of having a strong weekend at Silverstone after the Briton was one of the quickest cars on track.

Friday has typically been Hamilton’s worst day of the weekend this season but his topping of FP1 and P3 in FP2 bucked the trend in front of his home crowd.

Hamilton is a nine-time winner at Silverstone and having yet to win a grand prix with Ferrari, he looks to be one of the main contenders for the top step on Sunday.

His pace was shown in both practice sessions and although Lando Norris ultimately set the fastest lap of the day, Hamilton believed there was enough in his performance to be confident.

“It was really good day,” he said. “Good to see the crowd. Amazing to be out on track in a Ferrari here at Silverstone.

“It’s been pretty incredible and also with the Red Bull and McLaren had an upgrade so for us to be in the mix still, given that they’ve had a step today, it’s really positive.

“I’m progressing a lot now with the car, and much more comfortable in knowing where it needs to be.

“I think by FP2 we still weren’t where we needed to be so in FP2 definitely struggled a little bit more, but we know the changes that we need to make for the next session.”

It was his performance on Friday that led Hamilton to state that the team can “dream” of having a good weekend, provided they put it all together.

“I definitely feel that we can dream of having a strong weekend for sure,” he said. “Executing and putting it all together and extracting it is another thing.

“But I think I’ll prepare myself the best I can to make sure we get the best result.

“I think tomorrow there’s rain potentially coming, and also on Sunday as well. So just got to try hard to make sure we’re ready for that.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc finished P4 and P2 in the sessions but was also positive.

“Today went quite well,” Leclerc, who has never won at Silverstone, said. “The feeling in the cockpit was good, but we still have some work to do on the car.

“In our qualifying trim, we still seem to be a bit on the back foot, while we are more at ease with our race pace. I really enjoy driving on this track and I look forward to tomorrow.”

