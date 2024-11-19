Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman has confirmed that he is to cut ties with the team ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2025 arrival.

Shwartzman was released by Ferrari‘s junior academy in 2023 but has continued to serve as the team’s reserve driver, appearing for customer outfit Sauber in practice sessions in the Netherlands and Mexico during the F1 2024 season.

Robert Shwartzman to leave Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton arrival, Zhou to become F1 2025 reserve?

The Russian driver announced earlier this month that he will switch to the US-based IndyCar Series for the 2025 season, having being signed by newcomers Prema Racing.

And the 25-year-old, who represented Ferrari in this year’s World Endurance Championship, has confirmed that he is to part company with Ferrari ahead of his move to IndyCar.

In a statement posted to social media, he said: “Driving for Scuderia Ferrari has been one of the best experiences in my life!

“I’ll never forget the feeling of driving a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car for the first time, I’ll always be grateful for every single lap, every experience and it has been such a privilege to work with some of the most talented and bright people in racing.

“I know my time with the team has shaped me into a better driver and I’m ready to carry all the memories with me into my next adventure.

“Grazie mille to all the tifosi who have always been so supportive over the years and last but not least to everyone in the team who has believed in me, encouraged me and helped me along this journey I am truly thankful.

“See you soon & Forza Ferrari!”

Shwartzman’s reserve driver duties could be adopted by outgoing Sauber star Zhou Guanyu, who is set to be left without a seat for the F1 2025 season after the Swiss-based team confirmed Gabriel Bortoleto as Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate.

A report by Italian publication Corriere della Serra last week claimed that Zhou has emerged as a serious contender to become the team’s new reserve driver, acting as backup to Hamilton and F1 2025 team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Zhou, who was previously a member of Ferrari’s junior academy between 2014 and 2018, is known to bring significant financial backing.

His arrival may help Ferrari reverse a slump in fortunes in China after a four per cent drop in new car sales in 2023 ballooned to a 25 per cent decline this year.

The popularity of electric vehicles in China are thought to be behind the drop in sales.

