Ferrari is preparing for the big boost of the Lewis Hamilton era, while several teams are revealing just how much it costs to buy out a junior driver’s contract.

Let’s dig into the latest headlines from the Formula 1 world.

F1 news: Red Bull will pay big if it wants Franco Colapinto

Williams will not settle for less than €20million for Franco Colapinto amid interest from Red Bull for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

Colapinto has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, scoring points in just his second F1 appearance at the challenging Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan.

F1 news: Ferrari is updating its sponsor lineup ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival

Ferrari has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with tech giants IBM, who come on board with the Scuderia as ‘premium partner’.

The deal will take effect from 1 January 2025, with a new era beginning at Maranello as Lewis Hamilton makes his highly-anticipated move from Mercedes.

F1 news: Drivers are tired of the FIA treating them like children

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association has released an open letter to push back against the FIA and its stance on swearing, following punishments for both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen was ordered to carry out “some work of public interest” after swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, while Ferrari driver Leclerc was handed a €10,000 fine (half of which suspended) for using a swear word during a press conference at Interlagos at the weekend.

F1 news: McLaren also charged a hefty fee for Gabriel Bortoleto

Amidst reports Red Bull will have to pay a staggering €20 million for Franco Colapinto, Mattia Binotto says McLaren didn’t ask for anything from Sauber for Gabriel Bortoleto.

Next year’s Formula 1 championship could see as many as five rookies enter the fray with Kimi Antonelli confirmed by Mercedes along with Oliver Bearman for Haas and Jack Doohan for Alpine.

