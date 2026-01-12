Former Ferrari performance engineer Jock Clear says Lewis Hamilton “really had a tough time” dealing with his disappointing first season with the team in 2025.

And he believes the seven-time world champion’s struggles were reassuring, claiming the sight of Hamilton winning an eighth title in his first season at a new team would have “demeaned or belittled” the challenge of F1.

Jock Clear weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari

Hamilton endured a frustrating first season with Ferrari in 2025, failing to score a podium across a season for the first time in his illustrious career.

He ended the season a massive 86 points adrift of teammate Charles Leclerc, who came away with seven podiums and a pole position as Ferrari suffered its first winless year since 2021.

The Ferrari driver, who recently turned 41, is under pressure to perform as he prepares for his 20th season on the grid in 2026.

Clear, who left Ferrari during the second half of last season, worked as Hamilton’s performance engineer during his first two years with Mercedes in 2013/14.

He joined Ferrari in 2015, establishing a close bond with Leclerc, before being reunited with Hamilton at Maranello last year.

Clear believes the time it required Michael Schumacher – who was 27, 13 years younger than Hamilton in 2025, when he made the move to Ferrari in 1996 – to achieve success with the team proves it won’t happen overnight for Hamilton.

And he pointed to the slow start of Carlos Sainz, Hamilton’s predecessor, at Williams last year as evidence of how performance comes as a driver begins to feel more at home.

Sainz ended 2025 with two podiums to his name despite failing to finish higher than eighth across his first 16 appearances for Williams.

Clear told a gambling platform: “I remind people that when Michael went to Ferrari, it took the team five years before he won anything.

“It doesn’t happen overnight and I said to a few people [in the] middle of the season, I know Lewis really had a tough time last year dealing with how difficult the challenge was.

”It’s reassuring to remind people how difficult F1 is.

“If Lewis arrived and just won an eighth championship, it sort of demeans or belittles the sport somewhat.

“You look at Carlos at Williams. After five races, people were like: ‘Oh, what’s happened? I thought he was going to blow Alex Albon away.’

“Look at him by the end of the year. It doesn’t happen overnight.

“I think part of that frustration for Lewis is probably that he knows that.

“But he just needs time. Lewis is not going to give up just because 2025 was tough.

“He foresaw it being very tough. Hamilton will come back stronger and harder next year, work on the development and do everything he can do to see the project through.”

Clear’s comments come after Hamilton lifted the lid on a “very draining” 2025 in a post to social media earlier this week, vowing that “the time for change is now.”

In a post to mark his 41st birthday, Hamilton wrote: “Another return.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this break. Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace. Time with family and friends replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year.

“In a world that moves so fast where we’re constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting, and has been the most amazing feeling.

“I’m conscious that we’re entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake.

“The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth.

“Let go of things that don’t serve you. This can take time, there will be things you can’t get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step.

“Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you’re staying focused on living life to the fullest.

“Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I’ll never forget again!

“Your support means the world to me, and I’m here for you too. You are never alone.

“Let’s take it one day at a time, one step at a time.”

