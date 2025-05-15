The Ferrari racing department are reportedly ‘convinced’ they will lose less performance than McLaren and Mercedes when the technical directive arrives for Spain.

From the Barcelona race onwards, teams will have to comply to new front-wing measures as the FIA’s TD018 comes into force.

Ferrari ‘convinced’ front wing directive will hurt McLaren and Mercedes more

The rule change is focused on flexi-wings with the FIA attempting to clamp down on any potential aerodynamic advantage teams may be able to achieve.

In an unusual mid-season rule change, the FIA allowed teams to run their existing wings up until round nine of this season, meaning the grid ranking could change from Barcelona onwards.

But according to the Italian edition of Motorsport.com, Ferrari are convinced they will lose less performance than McLaren and Mercedes.

The report from journalist Franco Nugnes said: “In the Emilia Romagna GP we will see some aerodynamic adjustments, while waiting for the new front wing to debut in Spain, which will be in line with the new and more stringent checks on the deflection of the elements.

“In the Racing Department they are convinced that the red car will lose less performance than McLaren and Mercedes, but the most anticipated change will concern the rear suspension to allow for a more extreme mechanical setup, such as to lower the height from the ground of the rear axle in search of that missing downforce.”

Ferrari is in dire need of a reboot having picked up just 94 points from the first six races. Following the Miami GP, in which Ferrari finished seventh and eighth, team boss Fred Vasseur confirmed upgrades would come even before the teams arrived in Spain.

“For sure everybody will have a new front wing in Barcelona – by definition and by regulation,” Vasseur said.

“I think it will be perhaps a reset of the performance of everybody.

“Between now and Barcelona, we have Imola and Monaco, we will bring some small upgrades.

“I trust completely Charles and Lewis.

“Charles, if you have a look at the last five years, and Lewis is the record man of the competition, they are able to do the job in quali, plus on them it’s one of their characteristics.

“Today it’s not the case with this car, but we have to improve, and we have to do a much better job of this stage of the race.”

