Lewis Hamilton issues ‘powerful’ Ferrari F1 2025 message

As excitement builds for Lewis Hamilton with his Ferrari debut moving closer, he has urged everyone to “embrace” change and opportunity in 2025.

With the turn of the year, Hamilton can now officially call himself a Ferrari driver, having made the announcement before F1 2024 began that he was to leave Mercedes at the end of the year to embark on a new F1 career chapter with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton urges ’embrace the change’ in 2025

Hamilton took the plunge on joining Ferrari to realise a childhood dream, and has already announced his new role with an updated ‘F1 Driver – Ferrari’ occupation added on LinkedIn.

And in addition to that, Hamilton posted to urge anyone in 2025 that may also be considering taking a leap of faith to “embrace the change” alongside him.

“I could not be more excited for the year ahead,” Hamilton wrote.

“Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on. To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you’re switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.

“Here’s to 2025 —a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo.”

The Italian word ‘andiamo’ translates to ‘let’s go’ in English, and the fact Hamilton is brushing up on his Italian will please F1 president and ex-Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali greatly, as he had told Hamilton he must learn the language and Ferrari culture.

“He will bring a lot of interest,” Domenicali told Autoracer on the Hamilton to Ferrari move.

“He is learning to speak Italian and to understand how to integrate into our culture. I told him, it is fundamental for him to be able to do this as well. In Ferrari he will find a different environment than before.”

At Ferrari, Hamilton will find himself alongside Charles Leclerc, a winner of eight grands prix with the team since joining in 2019, a graduate of their Driver Academy.

Both drivers have an F1 2025 World Championship challenge on their agenda, and Domenicali hopes that Hamilton and Leclerc will still be on good terms by the end of the season.

“Charles will obviously have to accept that having someone like Lewis in the house will not be an easy partner,” Domenicali warned. “At the same time Lewis will definitely have the ability to transmit this positivity of his in trying to achieve his record. He has it as clear as if it were on the centre bar of the Halo.

“They love each other very much and I hope they will love each other again at the end of the year.”

Carlos Sainz was the driver to make way for Hamilton at Ferrari, with the Spaniard agreeing a multi-year Williams deal.

