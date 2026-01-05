Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Peter Sauber claiming that he almost signed Lewis Hamilton for 2027 Mercedes confirms the launch date of its new W17 car for F1 2026.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Sauber ‘almost’ signed Lewis Hamilton for 2007 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton “almost” signed with Sauber for the 2007 F1 season before a loan deal from McLaren fell through.

That is the claim of former team boss Peter Sauber, who says talks collapsed after McLaren rejected his proposal of a two-year loan deal.

Hamilton went on to make his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007, narrowly missing out on becoming the sport’s first-ever rookie world champion.

Rumour: Ferrari commits to F1 2026 engine ‘innovation’

Ferrari is to reportedly press ahead with plans to include steel alloy cylinder heads in its F1 2026 engine design.

It emerged in October that Ferrari had ‘abandoned’ work on steel cylinder heads for 2026 due to reliability concerns.

However, a reported breakthrough over recent months has seen the team commit to the design.

Mercedes announces W17 launch date

Mercedes has announced that the W17 car for the F1 2026 season will be launched on January 22.

Much is expected ahead of Mercedes ahead of this year’s regulation changes, which will see F1 embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Mercedes finished second in the 2025 constructors’ standings.

Cadillac confirms Zhou Guanyu as F1 2026 reserve

The Cadillac F1 team has announced that Zhou Guanyu will act as the team’s reserve driver in F1 2026.

It comes just days after Zhou announced his departure from Ferrari.

Zhou spent three seasons at Sauber between 2022 and 2024.

Sebastian Vettel opens up about F1 career decline

Sebastian Vettel has opened up about his decline over his final years in F1.

Vettel added just one more victory to his tally after missing out on the 2018 title to then-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The German retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season after two years with Aston Martin.

