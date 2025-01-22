The F1 news headlines are once again dominated by Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time champion completes his first Ferrari test.

Dig into more details about Hamilton’s big test, and catch up on the latest in the rest of the F1 world.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari test is in the books

Lewis Hamilton has completed his first test as a Ferrari driver at Fiorano as the seven-time World Champion’s preparations for the F1 2025 season step up.

Almost a year after his shock switch to Ferrari from Mercedes was announced, Hamilton has linked up with his new employers for the first time this week ahead of the new season.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton completes first Ferrari test at Fiorano as F1 2025 plans step up

F1 news: Dig a little deeper into that test

Never mind that elusive eighth World title, this year Lewis Hamilton is chasing the “ultimate achievement” in Formula 1: a World Championship with Ferrari.

Almost 12 months after announcing he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari, Hamilton’s stint with the Scuderia has begun in earnest.

Read more: More Lewis Hamilton test details emerge as ‘thousands’ flock to Fiorano

More deep dives into F1:

👉 Revealed: 10 of the most outrageous purchases made by F1 drivers

👉 A history of F1 firsts for women: From the first driver to Haas F1’s new race engineer

F1 news: Haas are going down the flexi-wing path for 2025

When McLaren introduced its flexi-wing concept in 2024, it was clear that the rest of the Formula 1 world was going to have to follow suit in adopting the technology — including Haas.

In a recent conversation with Ayao Komatsu, Haas‘ team principal, it’s clear that the F1 2025 season will be studded with attempts by other teams to replicate the technology

Read more: Haas ‘cannot ignore’ flexi-wing in bid for F1 2025 performance gains

F1 news: Williams bolster its F1 2025 lineup

Williams have confirmed the signing of former McLaren tester Oliver Turvey as the team’s new test and development driver for the F1 2025 season.

It comes after Franco Colapinto left Williams to become Alpine’s new reserve driver earlier this month.

Read more: Williams add former McLaren driver to ranks for F1 2025 after Colapinto exit