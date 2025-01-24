Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 merchandise: When and where to buy

Lewis Hamilton has been drip feeding stunning images of his first few days at Ferrari and fans are eagerly awaiting the first merchandise to arrive.

It may be the most anticipated F1 merchandise launch of all time after the seven-time champion announced he was partnering with Ferrari for the 2025 season.

We have already seen Lewis Hamilton outside Ferrari HQ in front of the F40 road car and he followed it with a picture of him wearing Ferrari red and the first view of his yellow helmet, a return to the colour for Hamilton after wearing neon green at Mercedes last year.

The next step will be Ferrari merchandise featuring Hamilton’s number 44 and fans are eager to see jackets, t-shirts, hoodies and other merchandise when it goes on sale. It could well be the best-selling F1 merchandise of all time.

Where to buy Lewis Hamilton F1 merchandise

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merchandise is not yet on sale. Fans can expect some of the range to land in mid-February after the launch of Ferrari’s new car and associated livery.

It will go on sale on the official Ferrari website and the official F1 Store, which stocks merchandise for all of the teams in the 2025 season. There will also be official items available F1 Authentics.

Ferrari has also teamed up with sports brand Puma to release a range of merchandise as part of both brand’s relationship with Charles Leclerc. Earlier this month Puma released the Puma for Scuderia Ferrari HP collection which features retro-inspired hats, jackets and t-shirts.

Hamilton also has a deal as an ambassador for Puma so expect a special collection from the sportswear brand in the next few months.

There may also be some tie ins with Italian brand Ferragamo. Hamilton wore a double-breasted overcoat from the designer in his first Ferrari post featuring the F40 car and that may be the first of more to come as Hamilton embraces his new team.

What else will Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton be launching?

It may not be specifically Lewis Hamilton related but the Ferrari F1 car has had the Lego Technic treatment. The car has 1,361 pieces and includes a V6 engine with spinning MGU-H, Pirelli printed slick tyres, an opening DRS and front and back suspension.

It will go on sale on 1 March and pre orders are open here.

Read next: Revealed: 10 of the most outrageous purchases made by F1 drivers