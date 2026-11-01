Lewis Hamilton reacts after ‘challenging’ maiden Ferrari F1 pole in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton was elated as he achieved his maiden pole position with Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton pipped ex-Mercedes teammate George Russell by a narrow 0.009 seconds to claim a record-extending 105th pole in Formula 1, his first since his switch to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton secures ‘challenging’ first Ferrari pole

Ferrari had been the team to beat since the track action commenced at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but it was Charles Leclerc who had led the charge, topping the first two practice sessions, as Hamilton came to a halt in FP2 with an engine problem.

Leclerc appeared on course to convert his promising practice pace when he posted the quickest time during the opening runs in Q3, while a wide moment through the esses put Hamilton third, four tenths back from his team-mate and behind Max Verstappen.

However, Hamilton hooked up his last lap to edge out Russell, who had threatened to spoil the Ferrari celebrations when he usurped Leclerc’s provisional benchmark time.

“That feels great. That feels good. So happy,” the seven-time champion beamed. “Oh man, I’m lost for words.

“It’s been a really, really tough, challenging weekend.

“Obviously, [in] P1, we had a rake running, and we obviously then had the engine issue we had yesterday, which meant that we were just on the back foot. I didn’t get to do a long run, but we’ve really done a really good job with the set-up over the weekend.

“We’ve really worked. We learnt a lot from the last race, but it’s so close between us all.

“And for example, Q2, I didn’t get my lap at the beginning. I think the others have a new tyre for the start, but wow, to have pole here! I mean, I don’t even know if I’ve had a pole here before. So it feels special to be in Mexico and get my first pole with Ferrari.”

Having become the oldest driver to take a pole in F1 since Mario Andretti in 1982, Hamilton, 41, expressed that his enthusiasm for the sport is as high as it’s ever been.

“Oh man, when there’s a will, there’s a way,” he remarked. “And I think it’s all in the mind.

“Honestly, I think for all of us, for sure you might feel aches and pains. Luckily I don’t.

“I do all those different things that you can do to try and keep yourself young and fit, but I love what I do, and that love is not gone.

“I wake up every day thinking about it. I dream about it, and I’ve got this amazing support around the world that these guys keep me going, and so I hope they’re happy with that today, and I hope that I can deliver for them tomorrow.”

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