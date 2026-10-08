Lewis Hamilton has revealed the story behind his Ferrari F40 restoration, taking the iconic supercar “from the factory to the track”.

Hamilton’s first official photoshoot as a Ferrari driver saw the seven-time world champion posing with an F40 in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house.

Lewis Hamilton explains his Ferrari F40 restoration

That photograph became the most-liked F1-related Instagram post of all time.

He captioned it: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.”

But declaring that the Ferrari F40 was his “dream” car, Hamilton set about finding out for himself, and then restoring it.

Hamilton has now released the ‘full story of my F40, from the factory to the track’.

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“When I joined Ferrari,” he said, “my first shoot with this team was with this car. It’s just such an iconic car. It’s one of the most iconic cars ever.

“So I’ve been searching for a low mileage, something with a special story. This car was picked up in 1991, and the guy drove it 69 kilometres and parked it in his garage and never started it since.

“You just think of the smile on the guy when the guy picked up. How he felt, and he’s driving it home and then never touching it again.”

Hamilton called on Ferrari to help him restore the F40.

Ferrari spent almost six months bringing it back to its former glory, with Hamilton collecting the car in September.

“She looks so good. Wow, she looks brand new!” he amazed.

Hamilton revealed “full story of my F40, from the factory to the track” on YouTube.

He first showed off his F40 to the public at Monza on the Thursday of Ferrari’s home race, arriving suited-and-booted as he recreated his iconic first photograph as a Ferrari driver

A Ferrari F1 driver who owns an F40, Hamilton believes it is a dream that even Ayrton Senna would’ve chased.

“It’s insane to be at Ferrari and have an F40,” he said.

“Just think like all the legends that have been here and I think about like Ayrton Senna would have loved to have driven for this team. I think it would have been amazing to have seen him.”

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