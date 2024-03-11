Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony explained that the blockbuster Ferrari deal was very much one of the seven-time World Champion’s own making.

The F1 2024 ‘silly season’ was always expected to be a busy one considering the cluster of drivers without contracts for the following year, though Hamilton ensured that it got off to a very early and wild start with his huge pre-season announcement.

Did Lewis Hamilton keep Ferrari deal quiet? ‘Kind of, yes’

Before a wheel had been turned in F1 2024, the massive news broke that Hamilton would leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join Ferrari, making this dream combination of Formula 1’s most successful driver and team a reality after years of speculation.

It was a deal that Hamilton had reportedly not even told his parents was being worked on, his dad Anthony confirming this when talking to Viaplay on the grid ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Hamilton finished P9.

“Kind of, yes,” Anthony replied when asked if it was true that Hamilton had not even told his parents that he was in talks with Ferrari.

“The thing is, it’s his business. I always have an inkling that I know what’s going on, but it’s his deal and it was his decision.”

Hamilton began his F1 career back in 2007 with McLaren, rising to World Champion status for the first time the following season.

And by 2012, he made his first shock team swap decision, announcing that he would become a Mercedes driver from 2013.

Hamilton has since achieved record-breaking success at Mercedes with a further six World titles won, though Anthony said Ferrari is the big one, the team that all drivers dream of racing for, and a deal which marks the realisation of a shared dream for father and son.

Asked if Hamilton to Ferrari is part of his dream also, Anthony responded: “Yes, part of my dream, part of his dream.

“You know, it’s one of those things that when you’re a young kid, you always dream of racing for Ferrari.

“And we love all of the past teams, McLaren and Mercedes, but it’s the ultimate dream to be in a red car.”

Hamilton will find Charles Leclerc on the other side of the garage upon his move to Ferrari.

