Lewis Hamilton sends message to fans ahead of Ferrari British GP debut

Lewis Hamilton has credited “the love from the fans” to help him towards his record-breaking success at the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver took a record ninth victory at his home race last season, though he is still searching for his first win with his new team.

Lewis Hamilton: Silverstone ‘more than just a race track’

Hamilton heads into his home race off the back of a fourth-place finish last time out in Austria, one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

While the seven-time World Champion’s move to Maranello was confirmed before last year’s British Grand Prix, he was able to score one more victory at home for Mercedes in 2024, in an emotional moment as he returned to the top step of the podium.

With the achievements he has managed around Silverstone over the years, he admitted the race brings with it memories of “unforgettable highs” in his career.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Hamilton replied to media including PlanetF1.com when asked if he was looking forward to his home race for the first time with the Scuderia.

“Still loving being at Ferrari and [looking forward to] going and seeing the British flag with some red caps there.”

Having taken more victories around Silverstone than any other driver, his ninth win there coming in dramatic fashion in 2024, Hamilton knows more than most about what it takes to succeed at the British circuit.

He attributes that success not just to the machinery he has driven, but the support he has received from his home crowd.

“Silverstone has always been more than just a race track for me,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve had some of the most unforgettable highs with the crowd right there behind me, but coming here with Ferrari for the first time is something really special.

“I have so much history with this track, and for Ferrari to now be part of that story means a lot to me. I’m proud to wear red here, and I can’t wait to experience that incredible home crowd energy again.

“There are a few sections that really stand out, but Copse into Maggotts and Becketts – that’s just something else. It’s so fast and, when you get it right, it feels like you’re flying.

“But what makes Silverstone so special for me is the atmosphere. There’s a reason I’ve stood on the podium so many times here, and that’s the love from the fans.

“From my first win in 2008, to my ninth last year, the crowd is always with me, and no matter where I am on the track, I can feel their energy from inside the cockpit.”

