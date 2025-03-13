On the eve of his Ferrari debut, Lewis Hamilton lived out his ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ dream.

And the Hamilton remake of this Hollywood classic has proven a huge hit on social media, as the seven-time World Champion got behind the wheel of his dream “retirement car”, the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, ahead of schedule.

Lewis Hamilton stars in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off remake

Hamilton has already realised one huge childhood dream by making the blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari, and with his grand debut at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix looming, Hamilton looked to “celebrate” this F1 career milestone by living out another dream.

In a Time Magazine interview, Hamilton had lauded that Ferrari classic as “the ultimate retirement car”, painting an idyllic scene for he and his dog Roscoe.

“I can just see myself with Roscoe, him with a scarf and goggles in the seat next to me, driving down the PCH.”

Well, Hamilton did not have Roscoe alongside him, but he did take Golden Globe-winning actor Edward Norton along for the ride in the passenger seat, for a video created by Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films to pay homage to the much-loved Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

“No better way to start the season than by fulfilling another dream,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari.

“It definitely took a lot of cutting edge tech, production and planning to get right. Had to get the exact car too … it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie.

“Shout out to the legendary @edwardnortonofficial for coming along for the ride 😂 This is the energy and excitement I’m bringing to the track this year. ANDIAMO !!”

Hamilton turned 40 upon the start of this new F1 career chapter with Ferrari, and the sport’s most successful driver has some doubters to silence after a challenging final season at Mercedes.

But, as Hamilton joins Fernando Alonso in the 40s club on the F1 2025 grid, he insisted that he is nowhere near the point of retirement yet.

“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else,” Hamilton insisted to Time Magazine. “I’m the first and only black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey.

“You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula 1 driver in history. Because they are nothing like me.

“I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority.

“What I can tell you is, retirement is nowhere on my radar. I could be here until I’m 50, who knows.”

