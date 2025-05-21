Racing for Ferrari in Italy is “not yet personal” to Lewis Hamilton, in the opinion of 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve.

However, Villeneuve believes that the “very British” Hamilton may successfully be able to tap into that energy by the time of Ferrari’s next home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari: Home race not yet personal?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola marked Hamilton’s first experience of a home race with Ferrari after making the blockbuster move from Mercedes.

And ahead of the on-track action getting underway, Sky F1 analyst and pundit Jamie Chadwick – a multi-time W Series Champion – had noted that Hamilton cut a “cool, calm and collected” figure in the paddock at Imola.

When asked if he agreed, Villeneuve explained his theory that Hamilton came across that way as racing for Ferrari in front of the tifosi is not “personal” yet.

But another home race is on its way in the form of September’s Italian GP, so by the time that 16th round arrives, Villeneuve senses it could be a different story.

“Yes, because even though it’s a home race, it’s a home race for Ferrari, not for him,” said Villeneuve on the “cool, calm and collected” Hamilton observation.

“For him, the home race has always been Silverstone. He’s very British, and that’s where he could feel the energy.

“Here he knows it’s important for Ferrari, that a lot of pressure will be on his shoulders, and it’s win or lose. There’s no middle road. But it’s not yet personal to him. It will come, maybe by the time we get to Monza, then it will start being personal.”

The Emilia Romagna GP started on a very disappointing note for Ferrari, as both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc dropped out in Q2 at the wheel of the upgraded SF-25.

A brighter Grand Prix Sunday followed though as Hamilton worked his way up to P4 at the chequered flag with Leclerc sixth, marking the first time that Hamilton had finished ahead of Leclerc in a Grand Prix since joining Ferrari.

A slow start to Ferrari life for Hamilton has attracted a great deal of criticism, with Hamilton himself issuing a string of downbeat assessments, and ahead of the race, Villeneuve was asked whether Hamilton should be afforded time to bed in at Ferrari.

“Not a driver at his level,” he replied. “When he moved to Mercedes, it happened very quickly. He didn’t need half a season to bed in.

“But does anyone ever fit in at Ferrari. That is more the question to ask, because it’s always a difficult place to be.

“And every driver, even in the days of Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, it’s ups and down, it’s difficult. So it seems very, very difficult, like the seats are very hot and nobody sits down comfortably.”

Hamilton sits P6 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, one position and eight points behind Leclerc.

