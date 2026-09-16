Lewis Hamilton was back behind the wheel just 48 hours after his Spanish Grand Prix retirement, completing a Pirelli tyre test at Imola alongside Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The test couldn’t have come at a more fortuitous time, as Imola could yet be announced as the venue for the season finale.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc complete Ferrari tyre test at Imola

Hamilton was behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF-26 during the morning’s session, before Leclerc completed the scheduled programme in the afternoon.

The Ferrari teammates ran Pirelli’s three softest prototype compounds for the F1 2027 championship – the C3, C4 and C5.

The teammates carried out five-lap performance runs before moving onto long runs.

Hamilton completed 64 laps and set a best time of 1:19.485. Leclerc completed 63 laps, setting a fastest lap of 1:18.832.

Hamilton hits the track in Imola! The Briton is driving the Ferrari SF-26 as part of the Pirelli test. Leclerc is set to take over in the afternoon.#F1 #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/inqHwxtAMA — Jacopo Rava (@JacopoRava04) September 15, 2026

The combined running gave Pirelli 127 laps of data as the Italian tyre manufacturer works towards finalising its specifications for next season.

It also gave Ferrari valuable knowledge of the track ahead of its potential return to the F1 calendar in December.

If the conflict in the Middle East prevents the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix from taking place, Formula 1 could move the 2026 season finale to Europe.

A decision could be made in the coming days.

Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali said last month: “As things stand, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed, and both are already sold out.

“However, if the situation is not sufficiently clear by mid-September, then we will decide. I can confirm that, if [Qatar and Abu Dhabi] were not possible, the season finale would be in Europe.”

Imola is reportedly the preferred destination, although Domenicali stressed that several possible venues are being considered.

“There are a few possibilities on the table, but I do not think it would be right to make promises given the situation today,” he said. “I hope it will not be necessary, but if circumstances do not allow us to go there, we will finish the championship in Europe.”

He added: “Imola is among the options, but nothing has been decided. It is not already the selected venue.”

F1 2026: The season’s winners and losers

The results of the F1 2026 championship

The F1 2026 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Imola last featured on the calendar in F1 2025, hosting the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, a rotation system among European circuits could see the Italian circuit return in 2027.

Testing at Imola will continue on Wednesday, when Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi is scheduled to take over driving duties.

Racing Bulls will also join the action, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad sharing the driving duties.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Ferrari launches investigation after Lewis Hamilton Spanish GP DNF