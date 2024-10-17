Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari “will find a way to work together” in F1 2025 amid suggestions that the Formula 1 icon could be in for a major culture shock at Maranello.

Hamilton announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season, ending his long and successful association with Mercedes.

Will Lewis Hamilton succeed at Ferrari in F1 2025?

The British driver claimed six of his joint-record seven World Championships with Mercedes, as well as becoming the first man to surpass 100 race wins and pole positions, following his arrival from McLaren in 2013.

Hamilton has spent the entirety of his F1 career so far with Mercedes engines, with the German manufacturer powering each of his 350 grand prix starts since 2007.

Hamilton’s decision to work with a non-British team for the first time has raised concerns that he could struggle to integrate at Ferrari, the most successful team in F1 history, with the Scuderia often described as Italy’s national team and operating under a unique pressure.

However, Wolff is certain that Hamilton will have no trouble adapting to life at Ferrari in F1 2025 and believes both parties will establish “a way” of working together effectively.

According to the Italian edition of Motorsport.com, he said: “I think many people say it will be very difficult [for Hamilton to adjust to life at Ferrari].

“But I think if people say it will be very difficult, it is often the opposite.

“Ferrari is a great team, there are great people, a lot of emotions and passion, so there is pressure, but I think they will find a way to work together.”

Mercedes confirmed the identity of Hamilton’s successor at the recent Italian Grand Prix, with teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli promoted as George Russell’s new team-mate for F1 2025.

Wolff reiterated that Hamilton will remain a member of the Mercedes “family” even following his departure at the end of the F1 2024 campaign.

And he acknowledged that there are likely to be moments next season when the 39-year-old’s experience and expertise will be missed, with the Mercedes boss expecting Antonelli to face a “steep learning curve.”

He explained: “I think we have had a great experience with Lewis over the last 12 years. He will always be part of the family.

‘But of course, as a competitor, when we try to beat him next year, Kimi will join George, bringing with him a momentum as well as youth and freshness.

“You can feel the smile in the team when you have an 18-year-old on board a car. But having said that, of course, there will be times when Lewis’ experience would benefit the team.

“Kimi will have a steep learning curve, but it is absolutely the right thing to do for the team and there is no one who would have done otherwise.”

Wolff’s comments come after Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, expanded on his decision to bring Hamilton to Maranello for next season.

Ferrari’s move to sign Hamilton, which has seen the team break up the effective partnership between Charles Leclerc and current team-mate Carlos Sainz in place since 2021, has been criticised in some quarters with Vasseur’s predecessor and Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto recently claiming that he would have not have come to the same decision.

Vasseur is adamant that the seven-time World Champion’s experience and expertise will help drive Ferrari, without a World Championship success of any kind since 2008, forward in F1 2025 and beyond.

He told the Times: “Lewis is a machine.

“The main difference between Lewis and the majority of the grid – and I don’t want to make a personal comparison – is that he is organised like a company.

“In his mind, in his approach, he knows what he wants to do, when he wants to do it.

“He’s able to separate every single pillar of the activity and for us, for Ferrari, it will be helpful.

“Internally, it won’t change life except that Lewis is coming with his own experience, his own maturity.

“I knew Lewis when he was not a champion and we built up a different relationship, I think. This will be helpful for me.”

With just six races of his Mercedes career left to run, Hamilton has grown increasingly emotional over recent weeks, admitting at Monza that he found it “very surreal” as Mercedes confirmed Antonelli as his replacement for F1 2025.

He told media including PlanetF1.com in Italy: “I’ve known [about Antonelli’s promotion] for ages.

“I knew it would be announced this morning. I definitely woke up and it was very, very, very surreal to just have, at least officially confirmed, my seat is going that I held onto for so long.

“So it was quite emotional this morning, but I’m really, really happy for Kimi and for this team – I know Kimi is going to do a great job.”

Asked if he is becoming more emotional as the races tick by towards the end of his Mercedes career, he added: “It’s been there all year. Every single race you turn up.

“I love my team so much. We have been through a hell of a lot together so it will be emotional every single race.

“Because every race we do is the last time at that particular place. Every race we get closer and closer to the last time I’ll be in that Mercedes.

“It’s going to be tough, but my focus is just to do my best job for the team and to finish on a high.”

Hamilton elaborated on his feelings at the end of the Italian GP weekend, with the final European-based race of the F1 2024 season marking the last time he would use his room within Mercedes’ own hospitality unit on a race weekend.

“Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year,” he wrote in a social media post. “The last time I’ll be in my room in engineering that’s been my home for 12 years.

“This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions. What I feel the most is pride and gratitude.

“The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year.”

