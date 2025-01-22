Lewis Hamilton could move close to Maranello to be by Ferrari’s side during the most intense parts of the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

This week marks Hamilton’s first as a Ferrari driver following his lucrative move from Mercedes ahead of the new season.

Lewis Hamilton to relocate to Maranello after Ferrari switch?

Hamilton made his first public appearance at the team’s Maranello base on Monday to meet his new team, with the seven-time World Champion greeted by team principal Fred Vasseur, chief executive Benedetto Vigna and president John Elkann.

The British driver was also introduced to Piero Ferrari, the only living son of legendary team founder Enzo.

Hamilton is set to receive his first taste of Ferrari F1 machinery today (Wednesday) when he takes to the track at Fiorano, the team’s test track.

He is expected to drive the F1-75, the car driven in competition by new team-mate Charles Leclerc and predecessor Carlos Sainz during the F1 2022 season.

Hamilton is set for a breathless winter schedule in the buildup to his first race for Ferrari at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

A second private test has been scheduled for next week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the home of F1’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc are then set to appear at F1’s first-ever collective season launch event in London on February 18, where Ferrari’s new livery – expected to feature a deeper shade of red compared to the 2024 car – will be showcased for the first time.

A day later, Ferrari’s F1 2025 car – codenamed Project 677 – will be officially launched with both drivers set to participate in a short ‘shakedown’ run.

Three days of testing will be held in Bahrain across February 26-28, with Hamilton and Leclerc expected to return to Italy to appear in a joint event organised by Ferrari and new sponsor Unicredit in Milan in early March before heading to Melbourne for the first race of the new season.

Hamilton received a warm welcome from Ferrari’s workforce when he appeared at Maranello on Monday, with the former Mercedes driver revealing he has been waiting “forever” to start work with the Scuderia in a speech to team staff.

And a report by respected Italian publication Auto Racer has claimed that Hamilton, 40, could relocate to live closer to Ferrari’s headquarters in F1 2025.

It is said that the seven-time World Champion ‘will move near to Maranello in order to be close’ to Ferrari during ‘the most intense work phases’ of the season.

Monaco is understood to be the primary place of residence for Hamilton, who was born in the UK town of Stevenage.

As previously reported by PlanetF1.com, Hamilton denied rumours last year that he would be allowed to stay at the house used as an office by the late Mr Ferrari upon his arrival at Maranello.

Hamilton posed outside the building for his first official photograph as a Ferrari driver on Monday along with a Ferrari F40, the 40-year-old’s favourite supercar.

It is further evidence of Hamilton’s willingness to embrace the unique culture at Ferrari, having greeted the team’s hardcore fanbase, the Tifosi, with a variety of Italian phrases on Monday.

Speaking ahead of Hamilton’s first visit to Maranello, Mr Vigna declared that the seven-time World Champion is “back in the game” and praised Hamilton for trying something new at such an advanced stage of his F1 career.

He said: “There is excitement, there is a great desire to start, to face the tests.

“Change is always important and Hamilton has put himself back into the game.

“I loved reading his post on Linkedin at the start of the year, a powerful message not to give up hope in all areas.

“With him and Charles [Leclerc] we will have fun.

“A guy who has won seven titles can transfer so much. If I talk to Fred, he emphasises his ability to give technical guidance, but not only that.

“He has a great desire for change, he’s not afraid.

“At the age of 40 he has put himself back into the game. He has embraced a different culture in many ways, compared to the Anglo-Saxon one.

“To me that post on Linkedin reminded me of when Indro Montanelli [famous Italian journalist who founded the La Voce newspaper aged 85 following a disagreement with Silvio Berlusconi in 1994] decided to change at the age of 80.

“I found it beautiful.”

Multiple reports on Tuesday claimed that Hamilton is poised to be reunited with trainer Angela Cullen at Ferrari.

Cullen served as a key member of Hamilton’s inner circle at Mercedes between 2016 and 2023, working closely with the British driver during the most successful stint of his F1 career.

It comes after Cullen sparked rumours of an emotional reunion on the day of Hamilton’s 40th birthday earlier this month, posting a selfie of herself skiing with a red flag bearing Hamilton’s F1 race number, 44, in the background.

It is claimed that Cullen is currently situated at a secret location in Fiorano, a short distance from Ferrari’s factory.

She is expected to be present trackside during Hamilton’s first outing later today.

