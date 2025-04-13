Max Verstappen could replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari if the seven-time World Champion cuts short his stay at the Scuderia.

That is the claim of Richard Hopkins, Red Bull’s former head of operations, who believes the attraction of reuniting with Adrian Newey could tempt Verstappen to swap Red Bull for Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen to Aston Martin? Mercedes? Or to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Despite being under contract until the end of the 2028 season, Verstappen’s future has been the subject of considerable scrutiny over the last 12 months in light of Red Bull’s competitive decline.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at last year’s Dutch Grand Prix that Verstappen’s contract contains a “performance element” that will potentially allow him to leave the team before 2028.

It has been speculated that Verstappen will be free to activate an exit clause if he is lower than third after a significant portion of the F1 2025 season has been completed.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been strongly linked with ambitious moves for Verstappen in recent months, with the latter emerging as a potential option for Verstappen following the high-profile signing of Newey, the F1 design legend, last year.

Newey is currently working on Aston Martin’s first car under the new regulations planned for F1 2026, which will see the Silverstone-based team enter a works partnership with Red Bull’s current engine suppliers Honda, who have powered Verstappen to four consecutive World Championships since 2021.

Hopkins held a senior position at Red Bull as head of operations between 2013 and Verstappen’s debut season with the Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) junior team in 2015, working alongside Newey.

And he believes Verstappen could be attracted by the idea of reuniting with Newey at Aston Martin.

“Honestly, yes, I think Verstappen could be tempted by Aston Martin if Adrian Newey is involved,” he told Prime Casino.

“I’m not a betting man, but everywhere Adrian has been success has followed.

“He hasn’t lost his magic or his mojo. No one really thinks he has. He’s still more than capable of delivering results.

“Adrian’s a quiet figure, commanding but not loud. He doesn’t slam his fist on the table, but his presence and reputation create an unspoken expectation.

“People are in awe of him. He’s a true artist and, even though I got to know him well, every time I stepped into his office it felt like meeting a hero.

“That said, success isn’t just about one person. Just having Adrian at Aston Martin won’t be enough on its own.

“You need the right infrastructure, people and environment. When I joined Red Bull, I was just one part of the puzzle. The same would apply at Aston.

“But Adrian being at Aston could absolutely attract others just like he drew me to Red Bull.

“And Max? He might be tempted too. Maybe not right away, maybe only once a few more key figures are in place, but Adrian has that Pied Piper effect. People follow him.

“And let’s not forget Lawrence Stroll [Aston Martin owner] has the budget to make it happen. Money wouldn’t be the issue.

“But it’s not just about money for Max. It could be about legacy, about going to a team like Aston Martin and turning it into a winner, much like Lewis hopes to do with Ferrari.

“Max might want the chance to say: ‘’They’re on top now and I helped get them there.’

“They’re definitely high on the list.”

Hopkins went on to mention Mercedes, whose preparations for the new F1 2026 regulations are widely believed to be advanced, as another serious “contender” to land Verstappen’s signature.

And he put forward the suggestion that Verstappen could find refuge at Ferrari if Hamilton, now 40, leaves earlier than expected following a challenging start to the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton signed a multi-year contract – believed to cover at least the next two seasons – with Ferrari upon the announcement of his Mercedes departure last year.

Hopkins said: “There are other factors.

“For instance, McLaren would need to mess up badly to lose Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri].

“They’ve got two great young drivers locked into multi-year deals and they’re performing. Unless something drastic happens, they’re not going anywhere.

“Mercedes is another contender, they’re showing signs of strength again.

“But with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli waiting in the wings, they’re not exactly desperate for talent either.

“Then there’s Ferrari. If Lewis doesn’t stay as long as expected, an early departure could open a door for Max. And that might be attractive.”

Hopkins went on to name Aston Martin as Verstappen’s most likely next destination, claiming that Mr Stroll could be forced to drop his own son, Lance Stroll, to make way for the reigning World Champion.

He said: “Let’s come back to Aston.

“How long is Lance Stroll realistically going to stay in that seat?

“If you’re Lawrence Stroll and you have to choose between keeping your son or bringing in a multiple-time World Champion like Max who’s driving at a level beyond even Lando and Oscar, you’ve got a tough decision.

“Maybe it calls for a bit of tough love.

“So yes, if I had to place a bet, I’d probably put a fiver on it. Not a tenner, just a fiver.”

