This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Lewis Hamilton’s first piece of Ferrari merchandise has sold out weeks before it even goes on sale.

The link up between the seven-time World Champion and the iconic Prancing Horse race team was expected to be a match made in merchandise heaven with Ferrari set to generate huge revenue from branded gear and the first signs are looking promising for the manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton merchandise: Ferrari already on to a winner

The new ‘dark cherry’ t-shirt worn by Hamilton in his first days of Ferrari testing was listed on the Ferrari website for £95 but has sold out weeks before orders are set to be delivered, less than a week after first appearing on the site.

The only other new 2025 Ferrari merchandise to be revealed so far, the red caps as worn by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, are not yet sold out and are available to order for £45. They will only be sent to fans from March, according to Ferrari.

Luckily for fans who want to get their hands on the t-shirts, they will soon be available on the official Puma website. The t-shirt will be available to pre order on Friday 14 February here.

Ferrari’s F1 team accounts for around 10% of the brand’s business and it earned $190m in the third quarter of 2024. The figure is a fifth higher than the previous year and the addition of Lewis Hamilton is expected to raise further revenue through sponsorships and merchandise sales.

Ferrari is not the only team hoping to cash in on their driver lineup for 2025. Mercedes has teamed up with Adidas to launch an impressive ‘three stripe’ line including team t-shirts, tracksuits and even special edition Mercedes Adidas trainers.

Williams has also launched its first merchandise tie-in of the new season with the launch of the Built for Athletes luxury bag and luggage range in time for the start of the season.

Fans can expect the likes of McLaren and Red Bull to launch their own merchandise ranges in the next few weeks as the 2025 season draws near.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton facing four-month window with Ferrari Project 678 on the horizon – report