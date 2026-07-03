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Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has launched a range of hats, gloves and Ray-Ban sunglasses in time for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

Ferrari has not been slow to capitalise on the seven-time world champion’s love of the circuit in recent years and the latest merchandise tie-in features a special edition yellow Ferrari trucker’s hat at £45, replica Lewis Hamilton racing gloves and yellow trainers.

Ferrari has launched a one-off Lewis Hamilton collection

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Hamilton’s move to Ferrari last year sparked plenty of interest in his branded merchandise, with the first set selling out almost instantly.

After an underwhelming first season at the Prancing Horse, Hamilton secured an emotional first race win in Barcelona and is third in the driver’s championship currently.

To celebrate the resurgence of the F1 legend, Ferrari has launched a one-off collection to celebrate the 2026 British Grand Prix at Hamilton’s favourite track and the driver will be decked out in the new range throughout the weekend.

The new merchandise features Hamilton’s iconic yellow as seen on his racing helmet and his racing number, 44.

Hamilton will wear the trainers, hat and gloves during the British Grand Prix this weekend.

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Ferrari has not stopped at the usual race wear for the race weekend. It has also launched a new collection of merchandise with some eye-watering prices and unusual items.

The Ferrari ‘pod’ collection is an extravagant set of clothes that ditch the traditional Ferrari red and hike the price up compared to most F1 merchandise.

It includes £250 t-shirts and a £3,100 ‘reconditioned’ Ferrari leather tracksuit complete with reinforced shoulders and a racing collar.

The jacket alone costs over £2,000 in one of the most expensive F1 collections ever launched.

The special edition range also includes a £470 Ferrari keyring and £800 leather trainers from the reconditioned range. You can see the full Silverstone range here.

The British Grand Prix will be a sprint weekend with sprint qualifying taking place on Friday afternoon.

The sprint race and main qualifying will take place on Saturday, with the British Grand Prix itself starting on Sunday 5 July at 3pm local time.

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