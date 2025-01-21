Ferrari have released a snippet of Lewis Hamilton’s first speech to his new colleagues following the seven-time World Champion’s visit to Maranello.

Hamilton made his first public appearance as a Ferrari driver on Monday when he visited the team’s base in Maranello and the nearby Fiorano test track.

Ferrari release Lewis Hamilton speech to new team

The former Mercedes driver met with team principal Fred Vasseur, chief executive Benedetto Vigna and president John Elkann on his first trip to Maranello, as well as Piero Ferrari, the only living son of legendary team founder Enzo.

Various clips released by Ferrari showed Hamilton making his way around the factory to greet his new colleagues.

Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari test debut on Wednesday at Fiorano behind the wheel of the F1-75 car of 2022.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

A new video posted to social media by Ferrari on Tuesday featured a snippet of Hamilton’s first speech to his new team, in which the 40-year-old reveals he had been waiting “forever” to link up with the Scuderia.

Next Saturday (February 1) will mark a year since Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari on a multi-year contract was announced.

Hamilton says: “I’ve been waiting for this day forever, so I’m really, really happy and excited to meet everybody.

“I can’t wait to start and get going.”

Hamilton’s address to the crew comes after he released a short written statement to mark his first day as a Ferrari driver.

He said: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.

“I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family.

“I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people.

“I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.

“Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Multiple reports on Tuesday have indicated that Hamilton is poised to reunite at Ferrari with trainer Angela Cullen, who was a key member of the seven-time World Champion’s inner circle at Mercedes between 2016 and 2021.

It comes after Ms Cullen posted an image to social media on Hamilton’s birthday (January 7) of herself skiing with a red flag bearing the driver’s F1 race number, 44, in the background, sparking rumours of a reunion.

It is claimed that Cullen is currently situated at a secret location in Fiorano, close to Ferrari’s factory.

It is expected that she will be present trackside during Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari test on Wednesday.

Read next: VCARB poke fun at Hamilton’s ‘traditional first day’ Ferrari photo