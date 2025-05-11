Lewis Hamilton initiated a meeting with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on the morning of last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

That is the claim of French F1 reporter Frederic Ferret, who has insisted there is “not a problem” between driver and team boss.

Hamilton’s unhappy start to life at Ferrari continued in Miami where he finished a distant eighth place, more than a minute behind the race-winning McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

The seven-time World Champion’s race was defined by a series of tense team radio exchanges with his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, as Ferrari hesitated to swap positions between Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton and Vasseur were pictured in a meeting after the chequered flag, with the 40-year-old revealing he had told the team principal to “calm down” and “don’t be so sensitive” after a post-race visit to his room in Ferrari’s hospitality unit.

Appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, Ferret has revealed that was not the only meeting between Hamilton and Vasseur on Sunday in Miami – with the driver approaching his team principal hours ahead of the race for a last-minute discussion over tyres.

Ferret insisted that there is no issue between Hamilton and Ferrari, pointing to the way Hamilton would air his complaints to race engineer Peter Bonnington during his highly successful Mercedes career.

Ferret said: “Lewis went to speak with Fred while we were having a coffee and said: ‘I want to speak with you about the tyres.’

“It was 9am on the morning of the race. He wasn’t complaining. He was trying to help.

“There is not at all a problem. We heard Lewis speak tough on Bono when they had problems.

“It’s easy for journalists to write: ‘Ferrari, big problems.’

“It’s more complicated than that.”

Ferret went on to insist that the atmosphere at Ferrari remains healthy despite the team’s difficult start to the season, which has seen them fall 152 points behind 2024 rivals McLaren after just six races.

And he claimed that the current issues at Ferrari are similar to those experienced by the likes of Sebastian Vettel, who was also left frustrated by the team’s poor execution of race weekends, with the tension in Miami caused by having two leading drivers in the shape of Hamilton and Leclerc.

He said: [The atmosphere is] 100 per cent [harmonious] – and I am not bull******** you.

“They are very calm and they want to improve.

“Charles is very upset when he says he can’t be eighth on the grid because he’s a Ferrari driver and he wants to win.

“The whole mess that we see is because of the radio chat which was tough.

“At Ferrari it has always been like that. Remember in China, Sebastian Vettel was exactly the same, with the same result.

“[Hamilton and Leclerc] are two big drivers competing at a high level and they want to be in front of the other. There is no way to avoid that.

“It’s easier if you have [Andrea] Kimi Antonelli. He won’t complain against George Russell if he’s following.

“Max Verstappen is alone [as the lead driver at Red Bull].

“And you already saw, between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, that there are some tough battles.

“Lewis said there are no problems, it was just adrenaline.”

Ferret echoed Leclerc’s recent complaints that qualifying pace is proving Ferrari’s main weakness, with poor starting positions leaving them in the dirty air of other cars on race day.

“The problem is not the pace during the race. The problem is being able to qualify.

“You can’t say Charles doesn’t know how to qualify. Lewis is the best poleman ever [statistically].

“It’s only the way to put the temperature into the tyres with this car.”

