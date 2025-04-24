Ferrari have hinted that they could bring back their special blue livery in collaboration with title sponsor HP for next month’s Miami Grand Prix.

The Scuderia announced a lucrative multi-year title sponsorship agreement with technology giant Hewlett Packard last April, with the 2024 Miami Grand Prix marking the first race of the partnership.

Ferrari to bring back special blue livery for Miami Grand Prix?

Ferrari ran a one-off livery for the occasion with the car featuring flashes of light blue and drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – Lewis Hamilton’s predecessor – wearing special overalls and helmet designs in a nod to the team’s historic success in North America.

Ahead of this year’s edition of the Miami GP, Ferrari and HP have posted a teaser on social media strongly suggesting that another blue livery could be on the way.

The clip contains an image of traditional start lights, with four red lights followed by a fifth in blue.

Hamilton and Leclerc appear in the footage along with images of the SF-25 car in its F1 2025 race livery as well as the traditional blue-and-white colours of HP.

The final shot shows a silhouette of a Ferrari F1 car against a red background, teasing an announcement on April 30, which falls on the Wednesday before the Miami GP.

The accompanying caption reads: “Miami, save the date. Scuderia Ferrari and HP have something to show you.

“You won’t want to miss lights out…

“April 30th. See it first.”

One-off car liveries have become increasingly commonplace over recent years with Ferrari experimenting with different colour schemes at the Italian grands prix of 2022 and 2023, as well as the first Las Vegas Grand Prix of the modern era in 2023.

As first reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Red Bull brought back their special white livery at the recent Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to engine suppliers Honda, who will join forces with the Aston Martin team from next season.

The Suzuka weekend also saw Haas, who have a technical partnership with Japanese giants Toyota, compete with a special cherry blossom colour scheme.

Despite the team’s high expectations for the final year of the current regulations, Ferrari have endured a muted start to the F1 2025 campaign with the team having to wait until the fifth race in Saudi Arabia last weekend for their first podium finish of the season as Leclerc claimed a fine third place.

Hamilton took victory in the Chinese GP sprint race last month, but has failed to finish higher than fifth in a main race so far and finished a massive 30.969 seconds behind Leclerc in Jeddah.

The seven-time World Champion’s latest challenging weekend prompted him to “cancel some plans” for a rare week off in a bid to get to the bottom of his current woes.

Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com that there is “no fix” to his problems with the 40-year-old predicting a “painful” F1 2025 campaign.

Despite his on-track issues, Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari has proven a commercial hit.

Puma recently claimed to have seen an eightfold increase in sales of Ferrari merchandise since Hamilton arrived from Mercedes at the start of the year.

