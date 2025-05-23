Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has criticised Alpine driver Pierre Gasly after an “unacceptable” incident with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton during FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton was forced to abandon a flying lap in the closing stages of the opening practice in Monte Carlo on Friday, having encountered the slow-moving Alpine close to the racing line on entry to Massenet.

Lewis Hamilton involved in ‘unacceptable’ Monaco GP FP1 moment

Hamilton was heard commenting over team radio in the immediate aftermath of the incident: “Those guys were going slow there!”

Calling the incident from the Sky F1 commentary box in Monaco, Chandhok said it was “unacceptable” for Gasly to be unaware of his surroundings.

He said: “It is literally one of the worst places – maybe the worst place – you could try and get out of the way of somebody there.

“It’s unacceptable to me, to be dawdling close to the racing line like that in that spot.

“That is unacceptable to me.”

Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion, added: “I would have been way more angry than that.

“It’s one of the highest speeds on the track and you come upon a car.

“You saw the car in front was turning in as well and then saw Lewis coming and turned out.”

The incident with Gasly came after Hamilton had incurred the wrath of Liam Lawson and his Racing Bulls race engineer for an impeding incident earlier in the session.

After finding Hamilton moving slowly through the final two corners, Lawson said over team radio: “I nearly hit Hamilton. He braked right before the last corner.”

Lawson’s race engineer replied: “Yeah, usual. Usual Hamilton stuff. That’s OK.”

Hamilton suffered a scare during the session after touching the inside barrier on entry to the final part of the Swimming Pool section.

That put the Ferrari off line entering the second part of the chicane as Hamilton’s car was launched high over the kerbs.

He eventually finished the session in ninth place, a huge 0.726 seconds slower than Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc who set the fastest time of the session.

Leclerc, who collided with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll at the hairpin in the early minutes of the session, was heard complaining of the handling of his SF-25 over team radio en route to P1.

He said: “We are nowhere. Right corner’s understeer, left corner’s oversteer.”

