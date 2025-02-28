F1 pundit Alex Brundle remarked that the Ferrari SF-25 looked “really nasty” in the hands of Lewis Hamilton on the final day of F1 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc split running on the final day of testing on Friday, with the seven-time World Champion taking over for the evening session after Leclerc set the pace in the morning.

Lewis Hamilton ‘struggling’ with ‘nasty Ferrari SF-25

Hamilton ended the day with 47 laps to his name and the sixth-fastest time on the leaderboard, with Ferrari’s running ending slightly prematurely in Sakhir.

In a short statement provided to PlanetF1.com, Ferrari confirmed that Hamilton was brought in early as a “precaution” after the team “spotted an anomaly on the telemetry.”

Brundle, the racing driver and son of respected Sky F1 Martin Brundle, was unimpressed by the Ferrari while studying onboard footage of one of Hamilton’s laps on Friday in Bahrain.

He said: “That Ferrari looks really difficult to drive this afternoon. I was watching it a little earlier on.

“Exit at Turn 4, entry at Turn 11, way wide. Through the mid corner of Turn 13 as well.

“Anywhere where it’s got its tail to the wind, Hamilton is really struggling to get it into the apex.

“This is going to be a better lap for him, but it doesn’t look happy. Big understeer through the mid corner [but] it’s probably one of the better corners of [Hamilton’s] lap.

“It looks really, really nasty behind the [wheel], whatever they’ve done to that Ferrari for Hamilton, whatever they’re testing.

“Of course, you take avenues that don’t always work, but that isn’t friendly.”

Brundle’s comments come after Hamilton claimed that he is entering the F1 2025 season with “the most positive feeling” for some time.

Asked about his gut feeling over where Ferrari stand in the pecking order, he told media including PlanetF1.com: “I think that probably, in the last four years or so, I’ve learned that you really can’t judge too much from the first outlook.

“I definitely think in the past years before that, particularly in the previous generation of cars, it was much easier to know where you stood quite early on with that early feeling.

“I would say this is the most positive feeling that I’ve had in a long time. That’s all I can really say for now.

“Everyone looks really quick, really competitive. It looks very, very close.

“We won’t know until next week truly, exactly where we stand, but we know that we’ve got work to do. Everyone is just heads down.

“I’ve been really inspired and really encouraged by my colleagues, just how focused everybody is and how hard working everyone is, and getting to know everyone in the garage, the night shift crew, just how their processes and how they like to work.

“It just takes time.”

