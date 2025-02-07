Lewis Hamilton says is he already “feeling right at home” at Ferrari after his TPC test running concluded ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton is gearing up for his first season as a Ferrari driver, having joined the team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

It marks only the second team switch of the seven-time World Champion’s illustrious career, with his only previous transfer occurring in 2013 when he swapped McLaren for Mercedes.

Hamilton’s move means he will be using a non-Mercedes engine for the first time in F1, with the German manufacturer powering all of his 356 grand prix appearances to date stretching back to his debut season in 2007.

The 40-year-old has undergone an extensive period of pre-season testing over recent weeks, taking part in TPC [Testing of Previous Car] runs at Fiorano, Ferrari’s private test track, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Hamilton also participated in a Pirelli tyre test at Barcelona earlier this week, with the test outings giving him crucial experience of Ferrari’s systems and procedures ahead of F1’s official three-day test with the new 2025 cars in Bahrain later this month.

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton posted a short clip of himself in engineering meetings and the Ferrari garage, as well as trackside footage of him racking up laps in Barcelona.

The video was accompanied by the caption: “Feeling right at home.”

Under revised rules for F1 2025, drivers competing in the World Championship are restricted to a maximum of 1,000 kilometres of TPC running per year spread across four separate test days.

The change was introduced after some teams took exception to Max Verstappen testing Red Bull’s 2022 car at Imola last year, with the run perceived to be against the spirit of TPC testing, which was originally introduced to give vital experience of F1 machinery to young drivers.

After following up his debut Fiorano outing with two days in Barcelona last week, Hamilton is believed to have had another run in Ferrari’s 2023 car earlier this week.

If true, that means the seven-time World Champion has hit the limit of four TPC test days for F1 2025.

His next on-track outing in a Ferrari is expected to come in a shakedown run straight after the official presentation of the team’s 2025 car, the SF-25, at Fiorano on February 19.

Reports last month claimed that Hamilton is looking to relocate so he can live closer to Ferrari’s factory in the Italian town of Maranello as he embraces the team’s unique culture.

Hamilton, who currently lives in Monaco, is reportedly keen to move closer to the team’s base so he can ‘be close’ to Ferrari during ‘the most intense work phases’ of the season.

Writing in a column for the Sun, however, celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson recently claimed that Hamilton is poised to move to Milan – almost 200 kilometres away from Maranello – and commute to Ferrari’s factory via helicopter.

Clarkson, who doubled down on his belief that Hamilton is “past his prime”, said: “I’m told his new house isn’t anywhere near the team’s HQ.

“It’s in Milan, and he doesn’t even commute in a Ferrari road car, choosing instead to use Fiat’s helicopter.

“It made me wonder. What is Lewis now? A driver? Or a superstar?

“What I do know is he’ll have his work cut out to beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who speaks Italian, knows the team, doesn’t spend quite so long posing for pictures and, thanks to a single-lap shootout, is regarded by many to be the fastest driver of them all.

“Maybe Lewis is aware of this.

“And maybe he signed for Ferrari for a different reason – he knows he’s past his prime now and he didn’t want to retire having never driven for motorsport’s crown jewel.

“Either way, I wish him well.”

