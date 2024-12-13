It is time to bring you up to speed with Friday’s major headlines from the world of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton features strongly ahead of his Ferrari move – a switch which has attracted a fresh critic – while it would appear that ‘Hammer Time’ has been consigned to F1 history. Let’s dive into the action.

Ferrari ‘screwed’ with Lewis Hamilton?

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has already expressed his reservations over Hamilton’s F1 2025 switch to Ferrari, and now former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi has aired his concerns.

He believes Hamilton’s best days have been and gone, and Ferrari are making a major error in signing Hamilton to replace Carlos Sainz.

Read more – Ferrari ‘screwed’ with two-fold Lewis Hamilton warning issued

Iconic Lewis Hamilton ‘Hammer Time’ radio call in doubt

The phrase ‘Hammer Time’ has become synonymous with Hamilton, a not-so-discreet codename from his long-serving Mercedes race engineer Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington for maximum attack needed in a race situation.

However, Hamilton has hinted that this phrase will not follow him to Ferrari, as he does not want to hear it from someone other than Bono. Abu Dhabi may therefore have been the end of an era in more ways than one.

Read more – Stop ‘Hammer Time’? Iconic Lewis Hamilton radio call in doubt

Red Bull door permanently shut for Pierre Gasly?

An F1 2025 seat at Red Bull is seemingly up for grabs with Sergio Perez facing the exit door after an underwhelming F1 2024 campaign. Liam Lawson has emerged as the favourite, but could Red Bull be tempted to turn to a familiar face in Pierre Gasly, now of Alpine?

Well, ex-F1 racer Giedo van der Garde says Red Bull would “never” do that and Gasly would be “destroyed” by Max Verstappen.

Read more – Red Bull option who Verstappen would ‘destroy’ ruled out as Perez replacement

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen F1 numbers taken over

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has released the official F1 2025 entry list, which has shown that World Champions Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will both have their numbers taken by rookies.

Sebastian Vettel’s number ‘5’ is now going to belong to Gabriel Bortoleto, while ‘7’, most recently used by Kimi Raikkonen in 2021, will become the number of Alpine’s Jack Doohan.

Read more – Vettel and Raikkonen numbers taken over in F1 2025 entry list confirmation

FIA take McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ rear wing action

McLaren caused quite the stir among their F1 rivals with the emergence of a rear wing design dubbed the ‘mini-DRS’ wing, due to the slot gap which would open between the upper and lower elements to dump drag on the straight.

McLaren “proactively” offered to alter their design after talks with the FIA, which has tweaked the wording of the F1 2025 regulations in order to avoid a repeat of that concept.

Read more – McLaren’s ‘mini-DRS’ rear wing targeted in latest FIA technical rules sweep