How Lewis Hamilton has already ‘exceeded expectations’ at Ferrari

British racer Jamie Chadwick explained the partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari has already “exceeded expectations in some ways”, given the “big step” he has taken in a short space of time.

Hamilton took victory at the Sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix, and while he sits eighth in the early standings, five points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, 21 races still remain on the 2025 calendar.

How Lewis Hamilton has ‘exceeded expectations in some ways’ at Ferrari so far

While both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified for separate technical infringements in China, Hamilton was able to identify an “underperforming” part on his Ferrari in Japan which he and the team will look to fix moving forwards.

He acknowledged Ferrari appear to be the fourth-fastest team in the current pecking order, but updates will also be brought through the season as the Scuderia look to make headway.

Chadwick, who took LMP2 class victory on debut in the European Le Mans Series at the weekend, explained that her compatriot has already taken a “big step” in a short space of time at Ferrari.

While McLaren are still the front-running team, she added the Bahrain International Circuit having been host of pre-season testing may offer Ferrari a “better window” for performance this weekend.

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

👉 Ranked: Lewis Hamilton’s 10 best victories in his staggering Formula 1 career (so far)

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

“I think it’s exceeded expectations in some ways,” Chadwick told Sky Sports News of the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership.

“What we saw in China was definitely a big step in just two races to be performing like that. There’s so much new to him in this car.

“He’s talked about there potentially being a bit of an existing issue that’s been there in the last few races that’s kind of hindered performance a little bit.

“[Bahrain] is a track he knows very well in that Ferrari from testing, so hopefully that gives them a bit of a better window to perform.

“But arguably, with the pace of the McLaren, it’s going to be hard for them to really make a dent.

“I think the drivers can make a difference. If you make a mistake in the final moments of the last qualifying, then that will be the difference.

“Both of McLaren’s drivers are obviously very close but it’s about them putting it together. It’s going to be the same this weekend – who can execute the best.”

Read next: Vital Lewis Hamilton contribution uncovered in behind-the-scenes Ferrari reveal