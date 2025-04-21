Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he will be forced to “cancel some plans” this week in order to get to the bottom of his F1 2025 woes after a tough Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton has had a troubled start to life at Ferrari since his blockbuster move from Mercedes over the winter, finishing no higher than fifth across the first five races of the new season.

Lewis Hamilton forced to ‘cancel plans’ after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The seven-time World Champion’s struggles continued at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Hamilton qualified six tenths slower than Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc went on to collect Ferrari’s first podium of F1 2025 by finishing third on race day, with Hamilton a massive 30.969 seconds behind in seventh place.

Hamilton has revealed that his poor performance has left him with no option but to “cancel some plans” he had for the coming week as he pursues a breakthrough ahead of the next race in Miami on May 4.

He told DAZN Spain after the race: “It was disastrous today in terms of pace. I had no pace at all, as you could see.

“I had issues with the car. I was expecting a better day.

“I don’t have a week off [after this race], I’ve got a work week. After today, I’ll have to cancel some plans.”

Leclerc told media including PlanetF1.com after the race that qualifying is a key weakness for Ferrari to solve, with the dirty air of the 2025 cars making it hard for the drivers to make a difference on race day if they have a poor starting position.

The 27-year-old revealed that he too will be at Ferrari’s Maranello factory early this week to help Ferrari’s recovery from an underwhelming start to the season.

He told DAZN: “The car is good in the race. I think we managed the tyres well.

“We’re lacking performance overall because we’re struggling a lot in qualifying. That’s where we need to focus more now.

“I now go back to Maranello and I’ll be there Tuesday and Wednesday to work on improving the car.

“Hopefully we can turn things around because if we start up front, we can win races, but we’re struggling to qualify better.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com’s tech editor Matt Somerfield, Ferrari brought their first upgrade of the season to the recent Bahrain Grand Prix, where a revised floor was introduced to the SF-25.

The Scuderia’s development push continued in Saudi Arabia with a revised rear wing arrangement.

Ferrari are expected to bring a more substantial package to the Miami Grand Prix.

