Lewis Hamilton believes a push for his maiden Ferrari podium will be possible from the third row of the grid in Austin.

After a strong showing in Saturday’s Sprint, Hamilton will line up fifth for the United States Grand Prix, with teammate Charles Leclerc having qualified third later on Saturday.

While he has taken a Sprint victory this season, the seven-time World Champion has yet to stand on a Grand Prix podium with Ferrari, though a promising showing in qualifying in Austin puts him in the hunt.

He capitalised on a mistake from Leclerc in Saturday’s Sprint to make a move into Turn 12, eventually crossing the line fourth come the chequered flag.

With Ferrari’s form having improved, Hamilton was left encouraged after his latest qualifying showing – though remains wary of his rivals around him, highlighting former team Mercedes as having had recent upgrades.

Asked after qualifying if he felt a podium is possible in Austin, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and others: “It is.

“I think I’ve got to get past George [Russell] tomorrow. That’s key, because they’re fast as always. I mean, he was giving Max [Verstappen] pressure [in the Sprint], so they’re always around.

“Those guys have had upgrades, so Red Bull, I don’t know about McLaren, but I know Mercedes, they had an upgrade recently, which we haven’t.

“So for us to be where we are, given that’s the case, I’m really grateful. I think the car balance should be better tomorrow.”

Hamilton added he was “really proud” of how Ferrari approached the session in Austin, saying he “definitely had that tenth in the lap” regarding his small deficit to Leclerc, leaving him optimistic for how Sunday’s race may unfold.

Asked what specific improvements he felt by Ferrari on Saturday, he replied: “It’s just how we execute the session.

“It’s how we communicate, it’s the calm approach, it’s the timing that we go out, it’s the temperature of our tyres, all those sorts of things, we just executed it much better, just altogether.”

Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position on Sunday, ahead of Lando Norris on the front row in a repeat of the Sprint grid in Austin.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

