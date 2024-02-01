A resurfaced clip from a press conference last season looks to be more pertinent now, as Charles Leclerc acknowledged Lewis Hamilton when asked what he looks for in a team-mate.

Back at the Monaco Grand Prix in May, Hamilton and Leclerc were among the drivers being interviewed ahead of the current Ferrari driver’s home race weekend.

With the news that the seven-time World Champion is on the verge of joining the Scuderia from the 2025 season, a clip of that moment from last year has re-emerged on social media.

Charles Leclerc: Lewis Hamilton ‘such an incredible driver’

Hamilton appears set to be Leclerc’s new partner from the 2025 season, with reports intensifying from around the paddock and both Mercedes and Ferrari declining to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com surrounding the speculation.

With the widespread rumour looking increasingly like it is becoming fact, Hamilton looks set for a sensational move to Maranello at the end of 2024 to replace Carlos Sainz.

When his future with Mercedes was still up in the air prior to signing a new two-year deal last September, Leclerc was asked about rumours surrounding his own future partner at Ferrari, with Hamilton having just been asked about a potential Ferrari move himself.

Leclerc was then asked about what he likes to see in a team-mate, and then came the reply with a smile across the sofa: “Hello, Lewis!”

He then added: “I mean, a fast teammate, as everybody. We are in Formula 1, and we love to be fighting against the best.

“But that’s not to say that my teammate is not fast. Carlos is an extremely fast driver. But yeah, considering that, I mean, I’m not the person who makes the choices. So yeah, let’s see.”

When he was then pressed on it and asked if he would like to have Hamilton as his team-mate, Leclerc became more tight-lipped at that moment.

“If I say yes, I imagine it being the title of every newspaper,” he said.

“But I mean, Lewis is such an incredible driver, has achieved so much in the sport. So, I think anybody on the grid will love to have Lewis as a team-mate, as everybody will learn a lot from him. But yeah, again, I’m happy where I am. And with Carlos, it’s a great relationship too.”

