Our F1 news round-up includes a solution to Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari problem and a potential team switch on the horizon.

Plus, Honda spoke with us about the challenges of introducing a new power unit.

F1 news: Things are looking up for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Ferrari have solved Lewis Hamilton’s problems with the pedals in time for the team’s second pre-season test of F1 2025, it has emerged.

Almost a year after his move from Mercedes was announced, Hamilton completed his first test as a Ferrari driver at the team’s Fiorano test track last week.

F1 news: Felipe Drugovich could make a shock F1 team swap

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich could make a surprise switch to Audi F1 for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

Audi F1 confirmed to PlanetF1.com earlier this month that it has completed its full takeover of Sauber ahead of the team’s F1 2026 rebrand.

F1 news: Honda admits to PU challenges for F1 2026

Honda will be making its return to Formula 1 in 2026 courtesy of a power unit partnership with Aston Martin — but the process hasn’t been an easy one.

Speaking to Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) president Koji Watanabe during the 2025 Rolex 24, PlanetF1.com learned that Honda has been “struggling” with its development — though that seems to be a very similar situation for all incoming power unit makers.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz’s first day at Williams

Declaring “it’s official” as he picked up his Williams ID badge, Carlos Sainz has reportedly admitted behind the scenes that it will be a “difficult” first season but he’s “eager” to get started.

Last year Sainz was informed even before the first race of the championship that his services were no longer required by Ferrari, the Scuderia signing Lewis Hamilton in his stead.

