Lewis Hamilton has bought a house in the Porta Nuova district of Milan following his move to Ferrari for the F1 2025 season, it has emerged.

Hamilton has had a mixed start to his Ferrari career following his blockbuster move from Mercedes over the winter, finishing a disappointing 10th on his debut in Australia this month.

The seven-time World Champion hit back to convert pole position into victory in the sprint race at the following round in China, claiming only his third win of any kind since the start of the 2022 season.

However, Hamilton struggled for pace across the rest of the weekend in Shanghai before being disqualified from the official classification along with team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Despite his inconsistencies on track, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has already proven a commercial hit with team sponsor Puma recently reporting an eightfold increase in sales of Ferrari merchandise since Hamilton’s arrival.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, it emerged in January that Hamilton, whose primary place of residence is Monaco, had been looking for a house in Milan in order to be close to Ferrari’s Maranello factory during the busiest phases of the F1 season.

PlanetF1.com understands that Hamilton has now settled on a move to Porta Nuova, described as one of the most upmarket areas of Milan.

It is understood that the 40-year-old considered buying homes in Modena and Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, close to the famous Imola circuit, before opting for a place in Milan.

Davide Valsecchi, who followed in Hamilton’s footsteps by winning the prestigious GP2 (now F2) title in 2012 before embarking on a successful F1 punditry career, recently appeared to confirm Hamilton’s move to Porta Nuova.

He told Italian publication Corriere della Sera: “He bought a house in Porta Nuova, one of Milan’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.”

Hamilton made one of his first public appearances as a Ferrari driver in Milan last month, participating in a season-launch event organised by Ferrari and new sponsor UniCredit in the city ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Porta Nuova is at the heart of one of the most ambitious urban development projects in Milan with property prices well above average compared to the rest of the city.

The average price per square metre in Milan is estimated to be €5,421(£4,537/$5,855 at current exchange rates), rising to €9,791 (£8,192/$10,575) in Porta Nuova.

Hamilton’s move to Porta Nuova marks the latest addition to his lucrative property portfolio, which began with his move to Luins in Switzerland, close to Lake Geneva, during his debut season with McLaren in 2007.

He moved to Monaco in 2012, purchasing a four-bedroom, 2,000-square-metre apartment for a reported €10million (£8.3m/$10.8m).

Hamilton went on to purchase a large six-bedroom flat in the Kensington area of London in 2017 for around €21.7m (£18.2m/$23.4m), adding an 800-square-metre penthouse in Tribeca, New York, for an estimated €40.6m (£34m/$43.9m).

He went on to sell the New York property for €45.8m (£38.3m/$49.5million) in 2020, replacing it with a property overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan for around €54.1m (£45.2m/$58.5m).

Hamilton is also known to own a ranch in Aspen, Colorado, where he spends a lot of his time during F1’s winter break.

