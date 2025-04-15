Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur’s influence on Lewis Hamilton’s Bahrain Grand Prix turnaround and the FIA dropping action against Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Let’s charge through the day’s headlines at the speed of light…

Ferrari boss reveals Lewis Hamilton ‘push’ after Bahrain GP qualifying blow

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that he gave Lewis Hamilton a “push” after his poor qualifying result at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton was heard apologising to Ferrari over team radio after qualifying a disappointing ninth at Sakhir last weekend.

Vasseur, whose relationship with Hamilton stretches back around two decades, told media including PlanetF1.com that he had to intervene ahead of race day.

Carlos Sainz grid penalty dropped after FIA confusion

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was briefly handed a grid penalty for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following his retirement in Bahrain before it was rescinded by the FIA.

The FIA’s system failed to register that Sainz had served a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Bahrain, converting the punishment into a three-place grid drop for this week’s race in Jeddah.

However, the decision was corrected after 39 minutes after the FIA learned that Sainz did serve his time penalty after all.

Imola set to be dropped from F1 calendar?

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has raised fresh doubts over Imola’s future on the F1 calendar, admitting it is “increasingly difficult” for the sport to hold two races in the same country each season.

Imola returned to the schedule after 14 years during the pandemic-affected 2020 season, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix remaining on the calendar ever since.

The circuit is set to host the first European-based round of the F1 2025 season next month.

Martin Brundle fears for George Russell amid Max Verstappen uncertainty

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says he is “worried” about George Russell’s place at Mercedes amid the uncertainty surrounding Max Verstappen’s future.

Mercedes have been persistently linked with a move for Verstappen over the last 12 months, with Russell’s current contract set to expire at the end of this year.

Russell has enjoyed a strong start to F1 2025, claiming three podium finishes in four races.

George Russell a title contender? Jacques Villeneuve thinks so

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 World Champion, believes George Russell is in the hunt for the F1 2025 title with Mercedes “going under the radar” so far this season.

Russell currently trails World Championship leader Lando Norris by 14 points in the standings having finished ahead of the McLaren driver in the Bahrain GP.

Villeneuve reckons Russell could be a dark horse for the title, but fears the presence of Russell’s rookie team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli could hurt the development of the W16 car.

