Ferrari are reportedly set to end development of the SF-25 later this month as attention turns to Project 678, the team’s F1 2026 car.

It comes after Lewis Hamilton hinted that he would apply pressure on the team to switch focus to next year’s car.

Ferrari set to switch focus to Project 678 later this month?

Having fallen just 14 points short of McLaren in last year’s Constructors’ title race, Ferrari entered the F1 2025 campaign with hopes of ending their extended wait for a World Championship as Hamilton arrived from Mercedes.

The Scuderia took the unusual step of making a number of design changes for the final year of the current regulations, switching to the pullrod front suspension layout used by the likes of McLaren and Red Bull.

However, the gamble has backfired spectacularly with Ferrari trailing McLaren by 197 points entering this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the 10th round of F1 2025.

Ferrari have been limited to three podium finishes so far this season, all achieved by Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Spain.

It emerged after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix that Ferrari have been battling a ride-height issue with the SF-25, forcing the team to run the car higher than it was designed for to prevent excess wear of the skid blocks.

Hamilton was caught out by the problem in China, where he was disqualified 24 hours after winning the sprint race in Shanghai.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Ferrari are working on a significant upgrade to the rear suspension intended to resolve the ride-height problem and allow the team to access the car’s underlying potential in the second half of the season.

The update is expected to arrive in time for Hamilton’s home race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, next month having recently passed key tests at Maranello.

Yet that is likely to be of the last major upgrades to the SF-25 with it emerging that Ferrari are poised to switch off F1 2025 development later this month.

A report by Italian publication Auto Racer has claimed that while the team see 2025 development as a ‘very dynamic’ situation, ‘internal operations’ relating to the current car ‘are close to ending’.

This will result in a full transition to the F1 2026 program with ‘total space’ in the wind tunnel afforded to Project 678, with the switchover on schedule.

The news of Ferrari’s full transition to the F1 2026 car comes after Hamilton hinted that he would “soon” push the team to focus on Project 678.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, he said: “If I’m honest, I don’t know what upgrades we have coming [for F1 2025], but we haven’t had an upgrade for some time.

“We’ll keep pushing with what we have, but before too soon I will just be saying: ‘Let’s focus on next year.’

“So we’re building a foundation this year, learning about the tools, the structures, our processes and just nailing those, so then when we arrive next year we will be with the car that we really want.

“I think we are working on next year’s car. Whether or not we are 100 per cent on next year’s car, I can’t comment on.

“Next year is the championship that’s currently open. This one would be a lot harder to win, but it’s still not closed.”

Hamilton’s comments came after Leclerc highlighted the Spanish Grand Prix as a key point in Ferrari’s season, calling for team boss Fred Vasseur to make a decision on how to split 2025 and 2026 resources after studying the impact of the Barcelona technical directive.

Asked if Ferrari have considered abandoning the F1 2025 season, Leclerc told media including PlanetF1.com: “No.

“We definitely don’t want to give up now. It’s still kind of early.

“We’re getting to mid-season soon, but we cannot afford to give up now. We’ve seen last year the situation changed a lot since when McLaren brought those upgrades.

“I believe that Barcelona [was] another very important point of the season with this new regulation on the front wings, and then we’ll see whether it benefits us or not.

“Then we’ll have to make the decision – probably Fred will have to make the decision – whether it’s the right time to move on and prepare next season.

“That is going to be super, super important for everyone to be starting on the right foot.

What is wrong with the car? I wish I knew. What’s in the pipeline? We’ve got quite a few things, but I cannot give any timelines.

“And the timelines keep changing because the team is pushing a lot to bring them as early as possible.

“There are things, but whether it’s going to be enough to close the gap – I hope so.

“But to be in front and fighting for wins, I’m not sure yet.”

The F1 2026 regulations represent one of the biggest changes in the sport’s history as both the chassis and engine rules are overhauled at the same time.

Next season will see F1 embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

A report over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend in April claimed that four of the five manufacturers are experiencing serious trouble with the development of their new engines, with only one in ‘good shape’ for F1 2026.

One is believed to be ‘uncompetitive’ having settled on a different form of biofuel to its rivals, which have all opted for synthetic fuel for F1 2026.

Two others are thought to be a ‘long way behind’ the clear pacesetters, with little known about the progress of the final engine maker.

Hamilton’s former team Mercedes have been widely tipped to ace the new rules having emerged as F1’s dominant force when the V6-hybrid engines came into effect in 2014, resulting in a record-breaking spell of success.

Mercedes claimed eighth consecutive Constructors’ titles from 2014 and seven Drivers’ crowns split between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion.

McLaren, Alpine and Williams will compete with Mercedes power in F1 2026 along with the factory team.

