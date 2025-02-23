Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he will not retire from Formula 1 if he lifts a record eighth World Championship with Ferrari in F1 2025.

Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a Ferrari driver having joined the Italian team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract over the winter.

Lewis Hamilton plays down retirement concerns in dream Ferrari scenario

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

The British driver’s deal with Ferrari, reported to be worth $57million per year, is believed to cover at least the next two seasons.

Hamilton stands as the most decorated driver in F1 history with a joint-record seven World Championships, 103 pole positions and 105 race wins to his name.

However, he has been restricted to just a single pole and two victories across the last three seasons as a result of Mercedes’ struggles in adapting to F1’s ground-effect rules.

Hamilton was controversially denied a record eighth title at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sealed his first of four straight World Championships.

Some have speculated that Hamilton would have retired on the spot had he secured the all-time record at the 2021 title decider – mirroring the departure of his former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, who announced his retirement five days after winning the 2016 Championship.

Hamilton, who celebrated his 40th birthday last month, revealed at the end of the 2023 season that he considered walking away from F1 in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, commenting: “There was so much going through my mind during that period in time.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after his first taste of Ferrari’s 2025 car, the SF-25, earlier this week, Hamilton rejected the suggestion that he could bow out at the end of this year if he lands an eighth title.

He said: “If I was fortunate enough to win another title, which is obviously what we’re setting out to do, I don’t see myself stopping.”

Put to him that getting “revenge” for his 2021 defeat to Verstappen has become an “obsession”, Hamilton revealed that he is treating F1 2025 as a pursuit of his first title with Ferrari rather than his eighth overall.

Ferrari remain without a World Championship of any kind since 2008 with Kimi Raikkonen, crowned at the end of Hamilton’s rookie season in 2007, the team’s most recent Drivers’ Champion.

Hamilton said: “For me, it’s the first.

“Winning a championship at Ferrari is the first. That’s what I’m working towards.

“I don’t think about the number eight.

“I’m thinking about the first championship that the team’s won for some time. They’ve already had many, many World Championships over the history.

“So, for me, it’s like looking for that first one with the team and how I can contribute to that. How can I help them achieve that?”

Asked if he is more hopeful than ever of ending his wait for an elusive eighth title in F1 2025, he said: “Yes…yes.

“But I’m also aware that there’s a lot of drivers that never, ever get to win a World Championship, first and foremost.

“I’ve been fortunate to work in two teams previously, work with great organizations and you’ve seen in the history of the sport where you’ve got great teams and things don’t align and they end up, some of them, not winning World Championships.

“But this team already has an insane legacy and they’re not short of how many World Championships they’ve won, so I think in their DNA they have that winning mentality.

“The competition is fierce and great results from other iconic teams. like McLaren, Red Bull and obviously Mercedes.

“It’s going to be close up the top, but I’ve got a great team-mate, the energy that I’m receiving from the team is that there’s magic here.

“It’s going to still take a lot of hard work and grafting from absolutely everyone, and everyone’s putting that in already to achieve it, but it’s also about belief.

“Everyone here dreams of winning with Ferrari. Every single person in this team.”

Reports in Italy earlier this week claimed that the SF-25 is a massive 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor according to information from the Ferrari simulator.

Ferrari have taken a bold approach with the car – previously known under the codename Project 677 – for the final year of the current regulations, with team principal Fred Vasseur recently confirming that the SF-25 is “completely new.”

The biggest change sees Ferrari move to a pullrod front suspension, a solution long favoured by closest rivals McLaren and Red Bull.

A pullrod front suspension setup is believed to increase airflow towards the complex underbody, bringing a clear aerodynamic benefit under the current ground-effect regulations, which see the floor generate a significant proportion of the car’s overall downforce.

