Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari has “all the hallmarks of a fairytale,” the seven-time World Champion has been told ahead of his Melbourne debut in red.

Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins believes Hamilton’s sensational late career switch will revitalise the 40-year-old to the point that it could herald the arrival of “Lewis 2.0” on the Formula 1 grid.

Could Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari see arrival of ‘Lewis 2.0’ in F1 2025?

The former Aston Martin head of strategy admits she was stunned to first learn of the Briton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Maranello after 12 years in which he won six of his world titles.

But a year on surprise has turned to eager anticipation at what, arguably, the greatest driver F1 has known can achieve with the Scuderia, alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Collins told PlanetF1.com: “This time last year I was shocked, but the more I’ve seen Lewis in red, the more I’ve seen his excitement at being in that car, he’s like a revitalised Lewis.

“My other half [Ryan McGarva] worked with Lewis for a little while [at Mercedes] and tells me Lewis always did well in a year where he was challenged and up for it.

“Ferrari is going to be a challenge, beating Leclerc is going to be a challenge. So I think we’re going to see Lewis 2.0.”

More on Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari debut nears in Australia

👉 Ranked: Lewis Hamilton’s 10 best victories over his staggering career (so far)

👉 Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank among sport’s most lucrative contracts?

Hamilton has thrown himself into the project in the 50 days since officially reuniting with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, whom he drove for 20 years ago in the early days of his single-seater career.

He stuck his motorhome close to Fiorano, Ferrari’s private racetrack, and began taking Italian lessons. Driving a Scuderia Ferrari car for the first time he described as “one of the best feelings” of his life.

“I don’t have the words to really explain just how excited I am,” Hamilton added in a BBC interview. “I’m embarking on something brand new for me and something I didn’t thing would happen when I turned 40.

“I’m still like pinching myself. I’m going to be starting a grand prix in red. I mean, wow.”

That wow factor has been felt across the sport since news broke in February last year that F1’s all-time most successful and influential driver was joining forces with its most storied team.

“I think we’re going to see a step up from the last three years where he’s been a bit upset that Mercedes weren’t going to turn things around,” Collins added.

“Since 2021 he’s not been fighting for the championship. Now we’re going to see Lewis fighting. It has all the hallmarks of a fairy tale.”

Hamilton lies fourth on the Drivers’ ante-post betting grid behind Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and team-mate Leclerc.

“The big question is can he beat Leclerc in qualifying,” Collins continued. “Can he have the upper hand in the race. Qualifying is going to be Lewis’ challenge.

“If he can come out rolling in the first few races it’s going to be exciting. If he gets a taste of it in the first few races he’s going to be pretty hard to stop.”

Sky Sports is the exclusive home of Formula 1 in the UK & Ireland. Don’t miss the start of the 2025 World Championship live from Melbourne, Australia, March 14-16th, only on Sky Sports and NOW.

Read next: Explained: Why Zhou Guanyu’s strong Cadillac link doesn’t guarantee him F1 return