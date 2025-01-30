New Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expressed a desire to join the team “several times” throughout his career with Mercedes.

That is the claim of Piero Ferrari, the only living son of legendary team founder Enzo Ferrari, who has revealed how he bonded with Hamilton over their shared admiration for the late Niki Lauda.

Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a Ferrari driver, having joined the Italian team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season.

The seven-time World Champion was given a warm reception as he made his first public appearances as a Ferrari driver last week, with hundreds of fans flocking to Fiorano to witness Hamilton’s first test in red.

Hamilton later described his first experience of driving a Ferrari as “one of the best feelings of my life” and, in a short speech to his new colleagues, revealed that he had been waiting “forever” to join the team.

The 40-year-old’s decision to join Ferrari came less than six months after he signed a new two-year contract extension with Mercedes, on the eve of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix with Hamilton activating a break clause to force his move to Maranello a year ago.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Hamilton enjoyed a “very pleasant meeting” with John Elkann, the Ferrari president who is believed to have been an instrumental figure in the signing of the British driver, soon after winning his seventh Drivers’ title with Mercedes in 2020.

And speaking to respected Italian publication Autosprint, Mr Ferrari has revealed that Hamilton frequently communicated his interest to join the team throughout his time at Mercedes with the stars finally aligning last year.

He said: “Over the years we have talked and joked, here and there.

“Several times he expressed his desire to race with us, but he was tied to Mercedes and we were tied to our drivers.

“Then came the moment when both Lewis and we saw the opening to start negotiations. And the signing came.”

Mr Ferrari revealed that Hamilton first visited the team’s Maranello factory in 2014 while in the process of purchasing a LaFerrari road car.

Put to him that Hamilton has been a secret Ferrari customer for many years, he said: “It’s true.

“The first time he came to us when he bought the LaFerrari, it was 2014. He spent a lot of time in the factory studying how to personalise it.

“Then towards evening he came to say goodbye to me and I asked him if he wanted to stay and have dinner with me.

“He was enthusiastic, we talked about cars but not only and I discovered a really pleasant person, out of the ordinary.

“We were at the Cavallino restaurant with his dog. He came back a few more times, mainly talking to the people in charge of the commercial side.”

Asked if Hamilton ever requested a trip to the racing department during his visits to Maranello, Mr Ferrari laughed: “No!”

Lauda, who died in May 2019, is regarded as a key figure in the career of Hamilton having persuaded him to join Mercedes at the end of 2012 in his capacity as the team’s non-executive chairman.

The Austrian remains one of the most celebrated names in F1 history, having lifted two of his three World Championships with Ferrari in 1975 and 1977.

Mr Ferrari revealed that he and Hamilton shared their memories of Lauda, describing the F1 icon as “invaluable” to both the team and their new signing.

Asked what they discussed over dinner, he replied: “A bit of everything.

“Lewis has very good memories of Lauda, as do I. We miss him. Niki was invaluable for both Lewis and Ferrari.

“But we talked about many other topics outside of racing. I like the fact that Lewis is not only passionate about Formula 1 but knows what’s going on in the world.

“And then he has this sensitivity for animals.”

A report last week claimed that Hamilton’s smart attire for his first day at Maranello, which saw him photographed outside the house used as an office by Enzo Ferrari alongside his favourite F40 supercar, was a tribute to the team founder.

Hamilton is said to have been ‘struck by the elegance of Enzo Ferrari’ while studying books and films related to the team’s history, with the 40-year-old inspired to wear a suit and overcoat in a nod to Il Commendatore.

