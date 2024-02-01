Lewis Hamilton is reportedly the blockade in Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari negotiations with Fred Vasseur and John Elkann “sensationally” wanting to bring the seven-time World Champion over to Maranello…next season.

Although last year Hamilton signed a new two-year extension with Mercedes, who he has raced for since 2013 and with whom he won six World titles, Formu1a.uno claims the contract is a one-year deal with an option for a second season.

Ferrari are reportedly ‘determined’ to persuade Hamilton to swap silver for red, irrespective of that option.

New season, new Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari rumours emerge…

Last week, Ferrari announced Charles Leclerc was re-signed with the team as he put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, one that reportedly runs through to the end of 2029.

There, however, was no mention of his team-mate Sainz despite the 29-year-old’s contract also expiring at the end of this season.

That was thought to be because Ferrari and Sainz couldn’t agree on the duration of his next deal as Ferrari are only offering one year while Sainz wants as many as three, “not just two” were his words last season.

But according to formu1a.uno the duration is not causing the hold-up, rather it’s the driver Ferrari want to replace Sainz, Lewis Hamilton.

“The reason for this slow evolution,” claims the Italian publication, “would be the sensational attempt to bring Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 alongside Charles Leclerc!

“The seven-time World Champion had extended his historic agreement with Mercedes by one season, with a further option, which would lead to him being able to free himself to wear the red suit.”

It even went as far as to say that “some talks took place directly with the president of Ferrari, John Elkann” with the “transition in the process” one of the topics.

“If all goes well,” adds the publication, “we could see this sensational and brutal announcement materialise in the next few days, concretizing what was the Team Principal’s original plan and defining the future line-up before the start of the new season.”

It must be noted that this isn’t the first time Hamilton has been linked to a move to Maranello, with such reports doing the rounds as recently as last season.

But while the Briton has had “casual chats” with Ferrari’s hierarchy, it has “never” progressed to the point of a contract being put on the table.

“Never,” Hamilton told Blick in October when it was suggested Ferrari had offered him a contract.

“Okay, I’m sure we’ve had a few casual conversations. I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy.”

As for Ferrari’s side, team boss Vasseur says while he often speaks with Hamilton, “that’s true with most of the grid because most of the grid drove for me in the past.

“I had a discussion in Baku, in the paddock we had a discussion with Lewis and then it started to go everywhere but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past then it would have cost me a fortune!”

But could it be true this time around? Formu1a.uno claims so.

