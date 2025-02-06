Lewis Hamilton continues to get to grips with Ferrari machinery and the day he will drive the team’s F1 2025 car for the first time has reportedly been decided.

And the seven-time World Champion does not have long to wait, as according to autoracer.it, Ferrari will let their SF-25 loose around Fiorano on February 19, mirroring their 2024 approach.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to soon meet Ferrari SF-25

Hamilton called time on his record-breaking Mercedes tenure in order to realise a childhood dream by joining Ferrari, the Brit already putting in the work at the wheel of their 2023 and 2024 cars, the SF-23 and SF-24 respectively, in preparation for his debut.

But launch season is fast approaching, with all 10 teams scheduled to show off their F1 2025 liveries in a first-of-its-kind event at the O2 in London on February 18.

And it is reported that on the following day, Ferrari will present their SF-25, before Hamilton and Leclerc get behind the wheel at the team’s Fiorano track for one of two permitted filming days, where a limit of 200 kilometres is imposed, the running to be split evenly between the two Ferrari drivers.

Ferrari saw their early pre-season running disrupted after Hamilton crashed the SF-23 on day two of a three-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the morning session, leaving Leclerc unable to take to the track in the afternoon.

However, the Ferrari drivers were back in action at the circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of Pirelli 2026 tyre testing duties, using an SF-24 mule car, while autoracer.it stated that Ferrari also brought the SF-23 to allow Leclerc to make up for lost track time.

Keep up to date with F1 2025 launch season

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the F1 2024 Constructors’ title to McLaren after a gripping final-race battle in Abu Dhabi, but the team decided change was the way to go for the upcoming season, with principal Fred Vasseur promising a completely overhauled Ferrari challenger in the SF-25.

“If it will be competitive, we’ll find out in Bahrain [pre-season testing],” Vasseur is widely reported as having commented on the SF-25.

“Sometimes you don’t realise you’re taking risks until afterward. The car will be completely new; I think we’ll have less than one per cent of the parts in common with the 2024 car.

“It’s a different project, but the same applies to everyone.

“We can’t say now if 2025 will be our year, but I trust the project we’re working on.

“It will still be an intense challenge like the one we just completed.

“I am very proud of how we tackled difficulties this year, but we must take another step towards consistency.”

Ex-Mercedes performance director Loic Serra – who arrived at Ferrari in October 2024 as their new chassis technical director – is leading the development of the SF-25 and represents a familiar face for Hamilton.

