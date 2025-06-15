Lewis Hamilton likens Ferrari SF-25 to ‘someone that can’t dance’

Lewis Hamilton said he adapted his driving style with a Ferrari car “definitely not suited” for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Hamilton was able to drive the SF-25 to P5 on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix – a race he has won a record-equalling seven times – though claimed the Ferrari challenger is “like someone that can’t dance” with “no rhythm”.

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari SF-25 a terrible dancer

For the first time since joining Ferrari, Hamilton has outqualified team-mate Charles Leclerc in consecutive races, an extra tenth-and-a-half over Leclerc securing P5 for Hamilton, while a downbeat Leclerc was forced to settle for eighth on the grid for Sunday’s race.

However, Hamilton felt like he was out there on the track with a dance partner that had two left feet.

“This car, it’s like someone that can’t dance, and someone that has no rhythm,” he said with a smile when speaking to Canal+ post-qualifying.

“So it’s like trying to get someone that doesn’t have rhythm to have rhythm. It’s very very difficult.

“So, that’s how it feels with this car.”

Nonetheless, Hamilton felt that the race weekend so far has been a story of continued progress, which he admits has certainly not commonly been the case this season.

“I feel we’ve progressed coming into today, so that was a positive,” he told the media.

“More often than not we go through [F]P1 and then [F]P2, previous races, P2 has not been so great because there’s been something wrong with the car, like the floor’s not working, or the rear wings stop working, or there’s always been something, that we’re like down on downforce or something. And so then you have a bad P2 and you’re trying to recover.

“We had a good, solid day base yesterday, and then today, we made progress.”

More from the Canadian Grand Prix via PlanetF1.com:

👉 Hamilton podium? Verstappen gets banned? Bold predictions for Canadian GP

👉Eight iconic F1 moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

As for how that progress was engineered, Hamilton said he was able to adjust his driving style to better tame the Ferrari.

But, he believes that the SF-25 is certainly not in its happy place around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“I think probably today, most progress came from my driving,” said Hamilton. “So changing and adapting driving style, so just made a few changes with how I drive the car.

“This car drives so much different to what I had before. Like, you go into the low-speed corners, and it’s just you’re waiting and waiting. It doesn’t want to turn. It’s definitely not suited for this circuit.”

Hamilton goes into the race P6 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, one position and 23 points behind Leclerc.

Read next: Disappointed Charles Leclerc delivers blunt ‘f***ed it up completely’ verdict at Canadian GP