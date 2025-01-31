Ferrari are set to partially grant Lewis Hamilton’s dream of a black livery after the team dropped a huge hint of their SF-25 colour scheme on social media.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, first announced on February 1 2024, sparked concerns that the seven-time World Champion could push Ferrari to part with their traditional red livery from the F1 2025 season.

Black set to feature in Ferrari SF-25 livery?

Hamilton’s previous employers Mercedes switched from their trademark silver to a black livery ahead of the delayed 2020 season in support of Hamilton’s off-track campaigning, interchanging between the two over the course of his last five years with the team.

The 40-year-old dismissed fears that he would apply pressure on Ferrari to embrace a black livery for F1 2025, telling reporters at last year’s Canadian Grand Prix that he “won’t be pushing for that too early on” at his new team.

However, Ferrari have heavily hinted that black will feature more prominently on the SF-25 compared to its predecessor.

Ferrari finally confirmed the name of their 2025 chassis on Thursday, posting a short clip to social media to confirm that ‘SF-25’ will be the official name of the car previously known only as ‘Project 677’.

The colours used in the clip – a darker shade of red with black tints – are thought to be a clear nod towards the livery of the SF-25, with respected Italian reporter Giuliano Duchessa appearing to confirm the change.

Responding to the post on Twitter, Duchessa wrote: “Choosing maximum continuity before the revolution 678 [2026 car].

“The colours are all there.”

PlanetF1.com reported earlier this month that Ferrari are planning a ‘bold’ new livery for Hamilton’s first season with the team, with a deeper shade of red long expected to feature on the SF-25.

However, the colour scheme is unlikely to be as extreme as the one-off burgundy livery used by Ferrari to celebrate the team’s 1,000th race at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

The latest tease comes after Ferrari offered another hint at their 2025 livery earlier this week as Hamilton and new team-mate Charles Leclerc were pictured in their new race overalls for the first time.

Consistent with reports regarding the car’s livery, the race suits feature a darker shade of red with white trim.

The flashes of yellow seen on last year’s SF-24 car, as well as the overalls of Leclerc and Hamilton’s predecessor Carlos Sainz, were completely absent.

Ferrari have often experimented with a darker shade of red over the last two decades, occasionally running a metallic colour in 2007/08 when Hamilton was starting his F1 career with McLaren.

An element of the Mugello 2020 livery was retained for the team’s 2021 car, which was noticeably darker at the rear of the chassis. Ferrari last ran a darker colour scheme on the F1-75 car of 2022.

Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to reveal Ferrari’s new livery to the public at F1’s first-ever collective season-launch event in London on February 18, one day before the official launch of the SF-25.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, recently confirmed that black will be retained for the livery of the new W16 for F1 2025 in a nod to Hamilton’s lasting imprint on the team.

Wolff told Channel 4: “He’s a global phenomenon.

“For sure, he played a role in positioning the Mercedes brand a little bit more edgy, a little bit more contemporary and extravagant.

“But then the impact he had on the team in terms of diversity — we have a large part of our population today from under-represented groups, and it’s going to make us strong, because it’s different cultures, different perceptions and perspectives.

“He made us kneel when we needed to do it, he helped us to do the car black and it’s going to stay black.

“We’re not bailing out of there.”

