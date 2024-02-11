Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari likened to shock Lionel Messi transfer by F1 star

Lewis Hamilton’s surprise move to Ferrari has been likened to Lionel Messi’s transfer to Miami by fellow F1 driver Alex Albon.

Hamilton and Messi are two of the biggest sporting names on the planet and both have been in the news recently for surprising moves to different teams.

While Messi opted to swap Paris for Miami, Hamilton is moving from Brackley to Maranello and it is a similarity Alboin has picked up on.

Alex Albon compares Lewis Hamilton Ferrari move to Lionel Messi

Formula 1 was shocked earlier this month when Hamilton’s 11-year-stay at Mercedes was given an endpoint with the seven-time World Champion moving to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Reacting to the news, Albon said it took him by surprise as well.

“It’s great for the sport,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “Firstly, I’d say what a news story it was. I don’t know about you guys, I definitely didn’t see it coming. But good for him, I think he wants that change.

“The timing of it is obviously awkward, more for the week before all the teams are doing their announcements.”

Albon, whose future is also talked about, said the news reminded him of when Messi left for the MLS.

“For me, it just shows you how big Lewis is, seeing the stock of Ferrari going up as much as it did and just seeing the general perception of the news,” he continued.

“It was kind of one of those pinch yourself moments. I think there are so many rumours going over the winter, you didn’t know what had any kind of credibility or not and the Ferrari one definitely seemed to be a rumour to me at the very beginning of the story, and then it turned out to be a real thing.

“So no, great. It reminds me of the Messi Miami transfer on such a huge scale and just shows you the appetite for Formula 1.”

