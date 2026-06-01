Lewis Hamilton says he will “probably not” use the Ferrari simulator again to help race preparation following his successful experiment at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton recorded his best result as a Ferrari driver in Montreal last month, finishing second to the race-winning Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton unlikely to use Ferrari simulator again for race prep

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It proved to be the seven-time world champion’s most convincing performance to date in red, with Hamilton outpacing teammate Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend.

Hamilton’s improved performance in Canada came after he vowed to avoid the Ferrari simulator following the previous race in Miami.

The 41-year-old claimed in Miami that the simulator was “not helping” his pre-race preparations, claiming the SF-26 car “feels different” on track compared to the virtual world.

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Hamilton also did not use the Ferrari simulator ahead of this year’s Chinese Grand Prix, where he claimed his first podium for Ferrari.

Ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton has admitted that he is unlikely to return to the simulator to help with race preparation, claiming there are “too many risks” involved.

But he believes he can help drive improvements to the simulator by providing feedback after each race and offering direction in terms of development.

Asked if he will use the simulator again this season in light of his successful weekend in Canada, Hamilton said: “I’m sure I will drive it at some point.

“I think what could be good is, for example, going back and doing correlation to this weekend so we can find out where it’s missing.

“Because the test driver will be on there saying it’s all… they will only know what they know because they don’t get to drive – it’s only Charles and I that get to drive the car.

“So the positive of something like being able to drive the real car, go back and say, ‘This is actually what it feels like, these are the things that we’re missing,’ so that we can improve it.

“I’m always there to help the team move forward and develop it.

“Now whether or not I use it to prepare for another race? Probably not. There are just too many risks.

“If you look at the two best races I’ve had, I didn’t use a simulator and that’s honestly how it was.

“Pretty much all the championships before, except for probably 2008, I didn’t use the sim, so it’s not a necessity.

“It’s a tool that can be powerful, but, for me, I’m old school. I’m probably better without it.”

Ferrari is expected to be among the favourites for victory on the streets of Monaco due to the characteristics of the SF-26, which has struggled in terms of straight-line speed so far this season.

The team remains without a victory since Carlos Sainz, now of Williams, triumphed at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s last win occurred at that year’s Belgian Grand Prix, with Leclerc collecting his most recent victory in the United States three months later.

Hamilton is a three-time winner of the Monaco Grand Prix having won in 2008, 2016 and 2019. Leclerc’s only victory at his home race occurred in 2024.

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