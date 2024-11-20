Lewis Hamilton could reportedly sponsor the Ferrari team via his non-alcoholic tequila brand following his move from Mercedes for the F1 2025 season.

It comes as further details surrounding the seven-time World Champion’s first pre-season with his new team come to light.

Lewis Hamilton to sponsor Ferrari in F1 2025?

Hamilton announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, bringing an end to his long and successful association with Mercedes.

The British driver has claimed six of his joint-record seven World Championships with Mercedes, as well as becoming the first man to surpass 100 grand prix victories and pole positions, since his arrival from McLaren in 2013.

Mercedes also have the distinction of proving the engines for each of Hamilton’s 353 F1 starts to date, stretching back to his debut season in 2007.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari in F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s shock Ferrari move

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari is set to be highly lucrative with the most successful driver in F1 history joining forces with the most successful team.

And a report in Italy has claimed that Hamilton could even sponsor the team himself via Almave, the non-alcoholic spirit co-founded by the 39-year-old in 2023.

Respected Italian publication Auto Racer has suggested that Hamilton’s portfolio of personal sponsors – including energy drink Monster and clothing giants Puma and Tommy Hilfiger – are poised to follow him to Maranello, with recent speculation indicating that Almave could become a Ferrari partner.

Almave received a boost in August when industry leader Pernod Ricard announced that it had acquired a minority stake in the company.

It is not unprecedented for companies attached to drivers to sponsor the teams they represent, with the most notable example of recent times coming in 2018 when the branding of Kimoa, the apparel company founded by Fernando Alonso, featured prominently on the McLaren F1 car raced by the two-time World Champion.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this year that Hamilton will not be released early from his Mercedes contract to represent Ferrari at next month’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi, with the Silver Arrows planning a number of farewell activities with Hamilton to mark the end of his time with the team.

Auto Racer adds that Hamilton is unlikely to start F1 2025 preparations with Ferrari before late January, with the team set to document his first day at Maranello.

Hamilton will get his first taste of Ferrari F1 machinery at the Fiorano test track, with it yet to be decided whether he will drive the F1-75 of 2022 or last season’s SF-23 – contradicting reports last week that Hamilton’s Ferrari debut is set to be with the 2022 car.

A number of design details related to Ferrari’s F1 2025 car – codenamed Project 677 – have surfaced over recent months, with the Scuderia widely expected to follow Red Bull and McLaren by adopting a pushrod front suspension layout.

The move is thought to have been directly influenced by Hamilton’s arrival as his driving style is closer in technique to F1 2025 team-mate Charles Leclerc than current incumbent Carlos Sainz, allowing Ferrari to facilitate the change.

It is hoped that the move to a pushrod front suspension will improve airflow towards the complex underbody, which generates a significant proportion of the car’s overall downforce under the current ground-effect regulations in place since 2022.

A change to the car’s wheelbase – effectively the distance between the front and rear wheels – is also on the horizon, as well as revisions to the internal parts of the gearbox.

Ferrari are also tipped to tweak the packaging of their cooling system, with changes planned to give the aerodynamic department a greater degree of freedom, particularly in the lower section of the sidepods.

However, the Scuderia are expected to stick with their unusual pullrod rear suspension despite former technical director Enrico Cardile’s switch to Aston Martin.

Ferrari’s suspension choices under Cardile have been heavily scrutinised throughout the ground-effect era, with the Prancing Horse and customer outfit Haas the only teams to remain with a pullrod rear suspension.

Yet Ferrari regard the design detail as a key factor behind the current car’s impressive tyre management, encouraging the new technical team led by former Mercedes man Loic Serra to stick with a pullrod rear for F1 2025.

Serra is believed to be particularly close to Hamilton, having shared the driver’s reservations over the divisive zero-pod design concept pursued by Mercedes under former technical director Mike Elliott across 2022/23.

Hamilton, who will turn 40 in January, has just three races left of his Mercedes career, starting with this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The seven-time World Champion has grown increasingly emotional over recent months as the end of his time with the Brackley-based team nears.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, on the day Mercedes confirmed teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his successor for F1 2025, Hamilton admitted it was “very surreal” to see the seat he had held for so long allocated to a different driver.

He said: “I’ve known [about Antonelli’s promotion] for ages.

“I knew it would be announced this morning. I definitely woke up and it was very, very, very surreal to just have, at least officially confirmed, my seat is going that I held onto for so long.

“So it was quite emotional this morning, but I’m really, really happy for Kimi and for this team – I know Kimi is going to do a great job.”

Asked if he is becoming more emotional as the races tick by towards the end of his Mercedes career, he added: “It’s been there all year. Every single race you turn up.

“I love my team so much. We have been through a hell of a lot together so it will be emotional every single race.

“Because every race we do is the last time at that particular place. Every race we get closer and closer to the last time I’ll be in that Mercedes.

“It’s going to be tough, but my focus is just to do my best job for the team and to finish on a high.”

Hamilton elaborated on his emotions at the end of the Italian GP weekend, with the final European-based race of the F1 2024 season marking the last time he would use his room within Mercedes’ own hospitality unit on a race weekend.

“Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year,” he wrote in a social media post. “The last time I’ll be in my room in engineering that’s been my home for 12 years.

“This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions. What I feel the most is pride and gratitude.

“The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year.”

Read next: Ferrari told ’10 times better drivers’ as shock F1 2025 driver decision mooted