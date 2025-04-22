Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur giving Lewis Hamilton a vote of confidence and Red Bull deciding against appealing Max Verstappen’s penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Let’s dive into the day’s main F1 headlines…

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur leaps to Lewis Hamilton’s defence

Fred Vasseur has insisted that he remains “2,000 per cent behind” Lewis Hamilton despite the seven-time World Champion’s troubled start to the F1 2025 season with Ferrari.

And he has argued that it is “f***ing bull***t” to suggest that Hamilton’s form has declined dramatically in recent times.

Hamilton has endured a tough start to his Ferrari career following his blockbuster move from Mercedes over the winter.

Red Bull won’t appeal Max Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP penalty

Red Bull have decided against requesting a right of review into Max Verstappen’s penalty at the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the team have confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

Verstappen was hit with a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in battle with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri at the start of last weekend’s race in Jeddah.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, described the punishment as “very harsh” to media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

Lewis Hamilton: F1’s ground-effect era ‘the worst’

Lewis Hamilton has described F1’s ground-effect era as “the worst” in light of his ongoing struggles with Ferrari.

Hamilton, the most decorated driver in F1 history with seven World Championships and more than 100 race wins and pole positions to his name, has been restricted to just two grand prix victories since the sport’s rules were changed at the start of 2022.

His only other triumph in that time came in the Chinese GP sprint race last month.

Red Bull chief ‘convinced’ Max Verstappen will stay for F1 2026

Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that Max Verstappen will remain with the team for the F1 2026 season despite links to Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Verstappen has been persistently linked with a move from Red Bull over the last 12 months in light of the team’s competitive decline, with the reigning World Champion limited to just a single victory so far this season.

Mintzlaff has claimed that Verstappen “recently made his position clear” to Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel tipped to bring ‘different style’ to Red Bull after Helmut Marko hint

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Sebastian Vettel would bring “a somewhat different style” of management to Red Bull if he replaces Helmut Marko.

Marko recently suggested that Vettel would be his “ideal successor” with the 81-year-old admitting there will soon come a point when he can “no longer” fulfil his duties.

Vettel won four World Championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2014 before spells with Ferrari and Aston Martin.

