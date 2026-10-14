Lewis Hamilton took strategy into his own hands, not for the first time, during the Singapore Grand Prix. It failed to pay off.

The seven-time world champion’s decision to stick with a one-stop has attracted scrutiny from Brundle, who pointed out that it is “difficult to run a modern F1 car and manage strategy” as the driver. Ferrari has defended itself, as Brundle called the incident “telling”.

Lewis Hamilton strategy decision scrutinised by Brundle

Ferrari split strategies for the Singapore Grand Prix. While Charles Leclerc matched Max Verstappen’s soft tyres on the front row, Hamilton went from third on mediums.

However, Hamilton was the first driver of that leading trio to pit, swapping to the red-walled softs.

That compound was displaying lower degradation than anticipated, but the Brit was still expected to follow a two-stop strategy. Ferrari thought so too.

Hamilton was called in to pit for a second time when Lance Stroll’s stricken Aston Martin triggered the Virtual Safety Car. But, he missed the pit entry and would commit to a one-stop.

Passed by Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on tyres screaming for mercy, Hamilton would apologise over team radio, shouldering the blame as his decision backfired.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur validated that the 41-year-old had taken strategy matters into his own hands.

“We asked him to [pit],” Vasseur told PlanetF1.com and others. “Don’t blame the team, guys. Clearly in the radio he said, ‘I apologise. I let you down, that it was my call.’”

The Frenchman added: “We were not sure to be able to go to the end, and that it was why we called the car behind the VSC.”

Earlier in the race weekend, Hamilton had held his hands up for insisting on a sprint qualifying strategy which had also failed to deliver rewards.

In his Sky Sports column, Brundle, the nine-time F1 podium finisher turned commentator and pundit, questioned the effectiveness of a racer driving and dictating strategy simultaneously.

“Hamilton started on a fresh set of medium tyres but began to struggle as the race progressed,” he wrote.

“Appearing to be on a clear two-stop strategy, he pitted as early as Lap 18 for soft tyres. Bizarrely, he would not stop again, despite the opportunity to make a relatively cheap pit stop under a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) when Lance Stroll’s stricken Aston Martin had to be cleared from the circuit.

“Hamilton then endured a relentless slide down the order, eventually losing fifth place to Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in the closing stages, despite the Australian having made an unscheduled stop for a slow puncture.

“After the race, it emerged that switching to a one-stop strategy, which required him to complete 44 laps on the same tyres, had been Hamilton’s own decision. He apologised to the team for the call.

“It is difficult to run a modern F1 car and manage the team’s strategy from behind the wheel, and the incident was telling. Ferrari had seemingly expected Hamilton to pit under the VSC.”

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton sends message after ‘painful’ Singapore Grand Prix ‘lesson’

Ferrari boss hits back after Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP blunder

Leclerc ensured Ferrari’s place on the Singapore Grand Prix podium in P2. Hamilton heads to Austin still P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, 14 points ahead of his teammate.

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