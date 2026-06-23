Charles Leclerc needs “a very strong performance” at the upcoming Austrian and British GPs, with Lewis Hamilton seemingly having established himself as the Ferrari team leader.

That is the warning issued by Sky F1 commentator and pundit Martin Brundle, after Hamilton took his recent upturn in form to the next level by winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Leclerc, meanwhile, was forced to park his Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton ‘team leader’ verdict cast by Martin Brundle

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While Leclerc had the measure of Hamilton throughout much of a challenging first year in Ferrari red for the latter, the tide is starting to turn in F1 2026.

Hamilton scored a first Ferrari podium in China and, in general, has looked more competitive this season. He secured back-to-back P2s in Montreal and Monaco, before taking victory in Barcelona.

It was a record-extending 106th career win, but crucially, his first with Ferrari.

Leclerc, meanwhile, was forced to retire from the Barcelona GP in the closing stages. Leclerc has not finished a grand prix ahead of Hamilton since Miami, though a post-race drive-through penalty, converted into a twenty-second time penalty, dropped Leclerc behind Hamilton in the final classification for that race.

Hamilton is now 40 points ahead of Leclerc in the Drivers’ standings. Brundle warned Leclerc that he must stop the rot.

“A lap after [Kimi] Antonelli retired, the unfortunate Leclerc also had to park his Ferrari,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“He’s had a torrid time of late and he needs a very strong performance in the upcoming Austria and Silverstone races to re-establish himself, because Hamilton is looking like the clear team leader now.

“Lewis’ last three race results read second, second, first.”

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Leclerc, speaking with PlanetF1.com and others after the race, said that he “lost the power steering”, and had “no gears and no brakes as well,” as he explained his retirement from the Barcelona GP.

Leclerc acknowledged the rough patch which he is going through, and set his sights on joining Hamilton up front after his teammate’s breakthrough Barcelona achievement.

“I mean, it’s great for the team, it’s great for Lewis,” said Leclerc.

“The team has been pushing massively to bring upgrades, and it seems to be working fine, so now I’ve got to be with him up there, which hasn’t been the case since in Canada.”

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