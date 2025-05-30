Untelevised team radio footage from FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami: “That was bad.”

Hamilton’s relationship with his new race engineer once again came under scrutiny at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, where the 40-year-old finished a distant fifth.

Lewis Hamilton over Ferrari team radio: ‘That was bad’

The former Mercedes driver had a series of uncomfortable exchanges with Adami over the course of the 78-lap race, at one stage admitting that he was “feeling lost” out on track.

On the cooldown lap at the end of the race, Hamilton was heard asking his race engineer: “Are you upset with me or something?”

Adami, who previously served as race engineer to Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, did not reply.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Hamilton was back behind the wheel in Friday’s opening practice session in Spain, where he was classified third behind the pace-setting McLaren of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Hamilton’s lap time of 1:14.096 saw him go 0.142 seconds faster than team-mate Charles Leclerc, who collected Ferrari’s second podium finish of the F1 2025 season in Monaco last weekend.

Despite establishing an early edge in the Ferrari inter-team battle, Hamilton was heard complaining of his struggles on track over team radio towards the end of the session.

He said: “That was bad. Is anyone else struggling?”

Adami replied: “Yeah, everybody saw high deg, just that they were down in grip with the soft compound. Tsunoda, for reference, was lapping 21s.”

Hamilton: “Anyone else on hards?”

Adami: “Bearman, Gasly. And Tsunoda did just four laps.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Thursday in Barcelona, Hamilton insisted that his relationship with Adami remains strong despite an uneasy start to their partnership.

He said: “Our relationship is great. No problems.

“We’re constantly learning more and more about each other. We’re constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He’s worked with lots of different drivers before.

“We don’t have any problems whatsoever.

“There’s a lot of speculation, most of it is BS.

“Ultimately, we have a great relationship. He’s been amazing to work with. He’s a great guy, working so hard. We both are and we don’t always get it right every weekend.

“Do we have disagreements? Like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them.

“We’re both in it together. We both want to win a championship together. We’re both working towards lifting the team up.

“So it’s just all noise and we don’t really pay any attention to it.

“So it can continue if you want, but it doesn’t make any difference to all the jobs that we’re trying to do.”

Read next: Ferrari make big changes to SF-25 front wing after new FIA tests